McLeod hospitalist to represent the state as Miss South Carolina for America Strong 2021

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Rachel Fenters, a hospitalist with McLeod Regional Medical Center, has been crowned the 2021 Miss South Carolina for America Strong.
The competition is part of the Mrs. America and Mrs. World organization. The crowning took place June 12 at the River Place Studio in York County.
“We are very proud and excited to share Rachel with all of South Carolina, America and the World; she is a very strong contender at the 2021 Miss for America Strong pageant Nov. 13-22 in Las Vegas Nevada” said Frederick Charles Galle III, executive director for Miss for America Strong NC/SC.
Fenters said she has been competing in pageants since she was 7 years old. Her childhood dream was to become Miss America. She was following a path set for her by her mother, Donna Fenters, and grandmother, Patti Fenters, who both represented the state in pageants.
“When I was 18 years old, I decided I wanted to become a doctor,” Fenters said.
That decision put a temporary halt to her pageant ambitions. She traded the idea of a crown for a stethoscope.
“One was my passion and the other my purpose,” she said.
She committed herself 100 percent to pursuing her purpose to become a doctor.
Fenters, who grew up in Johnsonville, received her undergraduate degree at Emmanuel College in Georgia and her medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, which is connected to Virginia Tech.
She received her medical degree in 2017 and followed with a residency at McLeod Regional Medical Center, where she has been a hospitalist for almost a year.
After watching patients suffer and die from COVID-19, Fenters decided she needed to do something that would add joy to her life. So she re-entered the pageant world.
Fenters said the Miss South Carolina for America Strong is about “strong American women who are single, divorced and single with children.” The pageant doesn’t have an age limit, except that the woman must be at least 18 years of age, she said.
“I grew up with a legacy of strong women,” Fenters said.
Her paternal grandmother, Patti Fenters, was first runner-up to Miss South Carolina Marian McKnight who went on to be crowned Miss America.
Fenters, competing as Miss Florence for America Strong, chose a platform dealing with opioid addiction. She said if she was going to compete she wanted to do something that had meaning for her.
“I am determined not to do things that waste my time,” she said.
Fenters said she is involved with SAILS, which was established by two female physicians that she has partnered with to do clinical research. They examine patterns in opioid prescribing to determine if people in the healthcare profession are asking the right questions of patients before prescribing these drugs to them. She said they need to ask everyone before prescribing opioids if they have you done drugs or been in a risky situation.
“Too many people are dying for us not to be super aggressive,” she said.
As a doctor, she has witnessed opioid addiction first hand. She said many of those with opioid addictions receive pills from a medical provider. She said as doctors they have to do a better job of screening patients. She said a person coming in for a kidney stone doesn’t need to be prescribed a 30-day supply when only few pills are needed.
“When I first became a physician, I had three patients come in for overdoses,” she said.
Fenters said she couldn’t understand how so many people from good homes were overdosing. She said opioids affect people from all walks of life.
“As a title holder based on women who want to make a difference, we are about advancing our stories. We aren’t just about looks,” Fenters said. “We all experience suffering and that looks different for everybody. As we share what we have been through we can help others.”
In additional to having a platform, Fenters competed in interview, swimsuit, on stage question and evening gown.
While this pageant didn’t have talent, Fenters said she has competed in talent in other pageants as a dancer. She studied dancing with Kelly’s Fine Arts for 16 years.
Fenters said the judges considered beauty, but they were also looking for someone to represent the title and be an ambassador for the organization.
Galle said the Miss for America Strong Pageant is part of the Mrs. America and Mrs. World pageant system and is the second largest pageant organization in the world. The ﬁrst Mrs. America was crowned in 1938 and has become an American institution while leading the celebration and empowerment of the more than 90 million married ladies in the United States of America. The winner of Mrs. America goes on to compete at the Mrs. World Pageant. The next Mrs. World is being held in 2022 in Sri Lanka. Miss for America Strong is in its third year of competition under this system.
Both Miss America and Miss USA have age limits of 24 and 26.
Fenters said by the time she finished medical school she would have been aged out for both those pageants. At almost 30, she could still compete for Miss America Strong.
She said her fellow physicians are excited for her, as are her family and friends.
“I am so excited,” she said. “This is a once in a life time opportunity. We are all wanting to make a difference in the world and feel what we do matters. This is my opportunity to make an impact on the national stage.”
As the title holder, Fenters will make appearances, fundraise, and secure sponsors, but the next step will be to compete for Miss America Strong in November.
She said training never stops. At the national level, she said it will be even more important to appear physically fit. Preparing and selecting a wardrobe take time put are fun, she said.
“I am a hometown, Southern-grown girl,” Fenters said. “My mother and grandmother are my support system. They have been there through it all. They are just as excited for me now that I am almost 30 as they were when I was eight.”
She said this is a way for the three generation of women to bond.
“Things are truly more meaningful when we can experience them together,” Fenters said.
Fenters lives in Florence with her dog, Teddy. Another of her causes is medical mission work. She has been to Africa, Honduras, El Salvador and other countries hoping to make a difference.
“You go thinking you are going to bless someone else’s life, and instead you are blessed even more,” she said.