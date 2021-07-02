McLeod hospitalist to represent the state as Miss South Carolina for America Strong 2021

Fenters said she is involved with SAILS, which was established by two female physicians that she has partnered with to do clinical research. They examine patterns in opioid prescribing to determine if people in the healthcare profession are asking the right questions of patients before prescribing these drugs to them. She said they need to ask everyone before prescribing opioids if they have you done drugs or been in a risky situation.

“Too many people are dying for us not to be super aggressive,” she said.

As a doctor, she has witnessed opioid addiction first hand. She said many of those with opioid addictions receive pills from a medical provider. She said as doctors they have to do a better job of screening patients. She said a person coming in for a kidney stone doesn’t need to be prescribed a 30-day supply when only few pills are needed.

“When I first became a physician, I had three patients come in for overdoses,” she said.

Fenters said she couldn’t understand how so many people from good homes were overdosing. She said opioids affect people from all walks of life.