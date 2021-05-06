McLeod names 2021 Nurses of the Year

“Adrian is the very definition of an ideal team player and the living, breathing personification of the McLeod Health core values,” said Charity Gerald, nursing director for 8 Medical. “Adrian exhibits compassion to everyone he encounters. He constantly checks on his patients and provides them with what they need and also anticipates needs they didn’t know they would have. There have been several patients who have notified management upon discharge how much they appreciated him. He has received letters mailed back to the floor to thank him for the care he provided. One letter called him friendly, warm and a breath of fresh air. We have had patients request to take him home with them. They always remember his name. One of his peers said, ‘He is one of the best people I know here at McLeod. He deserves all the recognition he can get. We need more Adrians.’”