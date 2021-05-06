McLeod names 2021 Nurses of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center announced its 2021 Nurse of the Year Award recipients on Thursday in a ceremony on the hospital lawn.
In conjunction with National Nurses Week, three nurses with less than five years each employment at McLeod were recognized for their exceptional service to the hospital, to their patients and to their team members. Patty Reis, CRNA; Lizzie Kirby, RN; and Adrian Eleby, medical surgical technician, received Nurse of the Year honors.
"Being selected as a Nurse of the Year is a very honorable recognition," said Tony Derrick, chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center. "We appreciate our nurses every day, but Nurses Week is a time we honor our nurses for providing quality care to our patients. The mission of McLeod Health is to improve the overall health and well-being of the people living within South Carolina and eastern North Carolina by providing excellence in health care, and our nurses are an instrumental part of that goal.”
Patty Reis, Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year, is a nurse anesthetist with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Derrick read from the letters submitted from recipients' departments.
“2020 was a year that defined Patty as a caring and compassionate individual,” said Rocky Cagle, nursing director for anesthesia, in the letter. “Patty willingly placed herself on the COVID intubation team to protect her co-workers and volunteered tirelessly for uncovered shifts, even working at McLeod Health Dillon to fulfill staffing needs. Patty has a great working relationship with all departments, including OR staff, environmental services, support techs and nursing staff outside of the operating room. Patty also experienced many personal difficulties, but she never wavered in her positive attitude and dedication to patients.”
Reis, whose family was there to celebrate with her, said, ‘This is a true honor. It is an honor to be part of the McLeod family.”
After 38 years in her last job, Reis said, this was a huge step for her, but one she is glad she made. She has been at McLeod for two years.
Lizzie Kirby, RN, Registered Nurse of the Year, works in the Trauma Surgical Care Unit (TSCU).
“A nurse must be able to access their inner qualities to adapt to what patients need for their healing process, and Lizzie has mastered this skill at an early level in her nursing career thus allowing her to excel with patients and co-workers,” said Patricia Taylor, nursing director for TSCU, in her nomination. “The times when we cry at the bedside while someone takes their last breath with no family present; when we sit quietly with a parent who receives life-altering news about their child; the moment when a patient takes two steps for the first time since their car accident; the teamwork demonstrated when a patient rolls through the doors on the verge of coding —- these can be very defining moments in a nurse’s career. Lizzie has experienced them all during her four short years. Whether in the trenches of a battlefield or in the winner’s circle, I am proud to know that Lizzie will be there right beside me.”
Kirby said, “I am honored and grateful to be part of such a special team.”
She has been a nurse at McLeod for four years.
Adrian Eleby, Nursing Technician of the Year, is a medical surgical technician (MST) on the Medical Floor.
“Adrian is the very definition of an ideal team player and the living, breathing personification of the McLeod Health core values,” said Charity Gerald, nursing director for 8 Medical. “Adrian exhibits compassion to everyone he encounters. He constantly checks on his patients and provides them with what they need and also anticipates needs they didn’t know they would have. There have been several patients who have notified management upon discharge how much they appreciated him. He has received letters mailed back to the floor to thank him for the care he provided. One letter called him friendly, warm and a breath of fresh air. We have had patients request to take him home with them. They always remember his name. One of his peers said, ‘He is one of the best people I know here at McLeod. He deserves all the recognition he can get. We need more Adrians.’”
Eleby said it has been a hard 2020 for everyone.
“Everyone’s lives have changed,” Eleby said after receiving the award. “Everyone has felt the impact of COVID.”
He said it has taken a team to get through this challenging year.
Eleby has been at McLeod for only a year.
"A McLeod nurse does not do what they do for the recognition; they do it for the patients," said Derrick. "Every day, I am in awe of what our nurses can accomplish. Our outcomes prove what excellent care our patients receive. As the chief nursing officer, I am so impressed with their quality work and daily dedication. I believe we have some of the best nurses in the world here at McLeod."
He said McLeod nurses sacrifice themselves for others. He said they are strong and always persevere.
Chief operating officer L. Michelle Logan-Owens told the nurses gathered on the hospital lawn for the ceremony that things changed in March 2020. She said nurses had to wear many hats. They became extended family for their patients. She said they became ministers and interpreters. But most of all, she said, nurses became resilient.
“Never did we lose hope,” she said.
“We do this because it is an honor; it is our passion and our calling,” Logan-Owens said.
She said McLeod nurses rose to meet every challenge and earned a new name — hero.