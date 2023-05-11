FLORENCE, S.C. — The drumroll was provided by the audience in attendance at McLeod Regional Medical Center's Nurse of the Year celebration, the tension by the occasion, the announcement by McLeod Regional Medical Center chief nursing officer Tony Derrick and the tears of joy by McLeod Regional Medical Center Nurse of the Year Pam Crew.

"It is indescribable. I've been here 34 years and this is my first time winning and it is an absolute honor," Crew said following the event.

The Nurse of the Year for the hospital is selected from the unit nurses of the year, something Crew won earlier in the ceremony for labor and delivery.

"I did it all at one time," Crew said.

In her 34 years at the hospital Crew said, she had seen a lot of growth, including the addition of the Pavilion and the addition of the cancer center and expansion of the emergency department.

"Professionally I'm most proud I take excellent care of my patients, I have a great rapport with my patients, I advocate for them, I devote myself for them," Crew said.

Qualities that helped earn her the honor.

"This nurse goes beyond the task of nursing to show grace, love compassion to patients and families," Derrick said as he read the nomination that put her name in the hat.

Derrick, reading from the nomination, described her as the "mother of the unit" who has touched many lives and helped others through heartbreaking circumstances.

"This nurse advocates every day for our patient population," he said. "Patients and families connect with this nurse."

Other staff recognized at Thursday afternoon's event were Nurse Practitioner Mary Baker as the hospital's advance practice registered nurse of the year.

Toni Vanhorn Odom, who works in the hospital's critical care unit, was honored as the hospital's tech of the year.