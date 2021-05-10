McLeod neonatal ICU nurse Kristina Robinson lends ‘a shoulder to cry on’

Over the past year, challenges presented themselves for parents and staff.

“The hardest part regarding the pandemic was having to tell family members that only mothers were able to come in to see their baby,” Robinson said. “While these restrictions were in place to protect the babies, it was still a hard conversation to have. We would accommodate as much as we could through Facetime and conference calls with other family members.”

Robinson recalls how she made it through emotionally over the past year while still providing care to her patients.

“Some of the babies were not able to have anyone visit, because the family had COVID,” she said. “I tried to always think, ‘If the roles were reversed and this was my child, what would I need?’ I wanted to show love and how important each baby was to me.

“People often consider me a tenderhearted person. I believe, in this profession and in this line of work, that is exactly what is needed. I want my NICU parents to know that I care - - that I will not only take care of their little ones, but I am here as a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen. Having a baby in the NICU is hard but to have a baby in the NICU during a pandemic, I could only image what my families were going through. Showing the parents I was there for them during this time was very important to me.”