McLeod neonatal ICU nurse Kristina Robinson lends ‘a shoulder to cry on’

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kristina Robinson, a McLeod neonatal intensive care unit registered nurse, always knew she wanted to do something in the health care field.
After she enrolled in a health careers course in high school that allows students the opportunity to learn about different areas and departments within a hospital, it served to further her pursuit to work in a medical setting.
“Being able to participate in this course and having a friend of the family, Mary K. McElveen, who worked in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), helped me realize that the NICU was where I wanted to work,” Robinson said. “I remember listening to Mrs. McElveen talk about how much she loved her job and how she would rejoice with the little achievements the babies would accomplish. She definitely helped me realize the calling in myself by showing her love for working with children.”
Robinson has been with McLeod Health for 13 years, starting her career as a nurse extern before graduating from Florence-Darlington Technical College with her nursing degree. A nurse for 11 years, she has worked in the NICU for the past nine.
“Every day I am in awe of the perseverance and hard work that everyone displays,” she said. “From the patients and their parents, to my coworkers and doctors, we all become family, and I knew God placed me exactly where I needed to be.”
Over the past year, challenges presented themselves for parents and staff.
“The hardest part regarding the pandemic was having to tell family members that only mothers were able to come in to see their baby,” Robinson said. “While these restrictions were in place to protect the babies, it was still a hard conversation to have. We would accommodate as much as we could through Facetime and conference calls with other family members.”
Robinson recalls how she made it through emotionally over the past year while still providing care to her patients.
“Some of the babies were not able to have anyone visit, because the family had COVID,” she said. “I tried to always think, ‘If the roles were reversed and this was my child, what would I need?’ I wanted to show love and how important each baby was to me.
“People often consider me a tenderhearted person. I believe, in this profession and in this line of work, that is exactly what is needed. I want my NICU parents to know that I care - - that I will not only take care of their little ones, but I am here as a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen. Having a baby in the NICU is hard but to have a baby in the NICU during a pandemic, I could only image what my families were going through. Showing the parents I was there for them during this time was very important to me.”