McLeod neonatologist leads weekly call with region's hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. – Neonatologist Dr. Doug Moeckel leads a weekly call with hospitals in McLeod Regional Medical Center’s perinatal region to discuss COVID-19 protocols.
On this call, the hospitals discuss the most updated recommendations from ACOG (American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists) and the CDC as well as how to handle deliveries and care for both mom and baby in light of COVID-19.
The calls are with level 1 and 2 nurseries that refer to McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when necessary.
Moeckel updates the group on NICU protocols in place. Hospitals also share their experiences and any policies in effect, such as universal masking, which ensure a consistent standard of care across the region.
The Pee Dee perinatal region covers from Florence to the coast and from Florence to the North Carolina border, Moeckel said. Other regions are the Midlands, Upstate and Lowcountry, which all included a level 3 NICU.
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Moeckel said McLeod started discussing protocols for mothers and their babies if the coronavirus was suspected.
“In March we realized COVID-19 was going to come to each and every state … and knew that the coronavirus would come to our mothers and maybe our babies,” Moeckel said.
He said they came up with protocols to protect the mothers, babies and hospital staff.
Things evolved quickly, and everything was changing, Moeckel said.
“We needed to think about our smaller hospitals,” Moeckel said. “They needed guidelines and protocols as well. We wanted to share with them what we were doing. COVID-19 could show up at any of our hospitals.”
He set up the weekly call with these hospitals as a way to share information and concerns.
On the call along with McLeod Regional Medical Center, level 1 and 2 nurseries participating on these calls are at McLeod Loris, McLeod Dillon, McLeod Health Clarendon, Carolina Pines Regional Medical, Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
How would they deal with the coronavirus? What happens to a mother when she goes to see a doctor or goes to the hospital? These are a few of the questions Moeckel said needed to be addressed.
“We needed clear protocols based on CDC guidelines,” he said. “A lot of questions needed to be answered. There were a lot of questions on that first call in mid-March. It was well received. Since then we have been doing this every week.”
Moeckel said they refined protocols once the first case was found in South Carolina.
He said hospitals visitations in the NICU were limited. Moeckel said it is sad because there is no visitation of someone with COVID-19.
He said those suspected of having COVID-19 or PUI − Person Under Investigation − had to have certain conditions. He said the first PUI was in April, a pregnant woman who showed non-specific respiratory conditions. The mother and baby were cared for as though they had the virus. Moeckel said she was at McLeod Clarendon.
“Not in our region, but it was the first positive mom, so in mid- to late-April we started to involve them (McLeod Clarendon) in our calls,” Moeckel said. He said they started sharing experiences and concerns.
The baby was isolated from the mother. The mother got worse and had to be transferred to McLeod Regional Medical Center ICU, he said. He said some moms are really sick.
“We are recommending babies be admitted to NICU units if mothers are COVID-19 positive," Moeckel said.
There the baby can be isolated, but he said the mother has the right to be with her baby.
The second case was at McLeod Dillon, and he said they recommended the baby be separated from the mother. She agreed for one day and then asked that the baby be put in her room. Moeckel said. He said they put the baby in the mother’s room.
The concern is with mom’s respiratory problems, with the mom coughing on her baby, especially while breast feeding, he said. Moeckel said it is good for the baby to share the antibodies through breast milk. He said the safest way is to pump the breast milk and feed the baby with a bottle.
Moeckel said only a handful of babies have gotten the virus in the womb around the world, some when the baby is a week or two old.
Since March, Moeckel said they have had approximately 10 cases of pregnant women with true positive test in this area. PUIs would be more like 30 or 40.
“There have been no positive babies that I know of,” he said. “We have one now we are testing.”
A risk with an expectant mom and COVID-19 is as she is enlarging, she has decreased lung capacity just by being pregnant, Moeckel said. He said it primarily causes respiratory complications for her.
Many changes have occurred over the months since the first outbreak of the coronavirus, Moeckel said. Much of that has evolved around visitation. He said some hospitals were more aggressive than others with checking temperatures, wearing masks, etc., early on. Now no one can come in the hospital unless they are wearing a mask, he said. That is universal for all McLeod hospitals.
Moeckel said the collaboration that is going on is wonderful. He said just because McLeod is a level 3 NICU doesn’t mean they have all the answers. He said hospitals are learning as situations arise and sharing what they are learning.
Moeckel said normally someone from MRMC would go once a year to visit these 1 and 2 level nursery hospitals, and he is not sure if that will happen in the fall or not, but that the frequent calls have been great. He hopes to continue the practice at least once a month going forward.
“It is a great way to share information,” Moeckel said.
He said the calls have evolved, and it has been an education-sharing experience.
“It has been a wonderful team effort, not just isolated to one hospital,” he said. “It has been a pretty cool experience.”
