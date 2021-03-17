McLeod nurse Candice Brown receives December DAISY Award

Every day, Brown demonstrates McLeod’s core values, said Tony Derrick, vice president and chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center.

“Candice has a canny ability to carry out every task with grace while prioritizing and nurturing every patient who comes through the doors of our Emergency Department,” Derrick said. “She is a true leader and very deserving of this award.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care that Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.