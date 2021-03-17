McLeod nurse Candice Brown receives December DAISY Award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Candice Brown, BSN, RN, a patient care supervisor in the emergency department, was recently named the December DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Brown was nominated by Chaplain Jim Dallery for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
“The Emergency Department was on Critical Care Diversion this particular day,” Dallery wrote. “Staff were busily tending to patients, several phones were ringing and multiple EMS Paramedics were calling in additional incoming traumas. However, Candice’s unshakably calm demeanor provided the anchor in the storm.
“How she was able to single-handedly operate a corded phone, an Ascom phone and the EMS microphone simultaneously while also addressing the staff who walked up to ask her questions was truly an inspiring sight to behold. Having strong and unshakable leaders like Candice instills confidence that we will get through whatever traumatic challenges we face with compassionate excellence.”
Every day, Brown demonstrates McLeod’s core values, said Tony Derrick, vice president and chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
“Candice has a canny ability to carry out every task with grace while prioritizing and nurturing every patient who comes through the doors of our Emergency Department,” Derrick said. “She is a true leader and very deserving of this award.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care that Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree also is given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.