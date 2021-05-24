McLeod nurse receives March DAISY Award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I wasn’t treated like just a number; I was heard like a person. She made time to talk with me and my family, and she made this hospital experience easier on us all.

“My family and I appreciate everything she did and all the hard work and dedication she has. The day I was being discharged from the hospital, Ashley came by my room even though she was in a different area to check on us. She said she thought of us on her day off and wondered how I was doing. She even asked if I had any issues. The fact that she thought of us and was willing to assist even more meant a lot to us.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.