McLeod nurse receives March DAISY Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ashley Kirven, RN, a Staff Nurse on the cardiology floor, recently was named the March DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center. Kirven was nominated by a patient for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those Nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
On the nomination form, the patient wrote, “I came to the hospital with a high heart rate and was in Atrial Fibrillation (Afib). My blood pressure levels were up and down, and I also had shortness of breath. Three days of my stay, Ashley was my primary nurse. She was devoted to caring for both me and my family.
“Orders were placed for my testing, but I was told there was not an order for a specific test. Ashley saw that my test had not been done, so she made several calls and made sure that I got all the testing that I needed.
“There were a couple of times that my blood pressure went up, my heart wanted to go into Afib, and I was short of breath. Ashley took her time, helped me slow my breathing, walked me through the process and made sure I understood everything.
“I wasn’t treated like just a number; I was heard like a person. She made time to talk with me and my family, and she made this hospital experience easier on us all.
“My family and I appreciate everything she did and all the hard work and dedication she has. The day I was being discharged from the hospital, Ashley came by my room even though she was in a different area to check on us. She said she thought of us on her day off and wondered how I was doing. She even asked if I had any issues. The fact that she thought of us and was willing to assist even more meant a lot to us.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."