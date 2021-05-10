McLeod nurse Stanton Gause enjoys high-stress, high-reward environment

FLORENCE, S.C. – Stanton Gause has worked at McLeod Health for five years, the past three of those as a nurse. He completed his associate’s degree at Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) and is working toward his Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gause says his desire to help others started early in life and drove him to a career in health care.
“I actually stumbled into nursing by accident,” he said. “I was originally a radiology major but lost interest early on in the program. I looked into other medical fields and I saw flight nursing as a career path. As a flight nurse, you get to work in a high-stress, high-reward environment, all while flying in a fixed or rotatory wing aircraft. Once I got into the associate’s program at Florence-Darlington Technical College, I was hooked on this profession. Being a flight nurse with McLeod Air Reach is a goal I have been working towards ever since.”
Gause gives credit to his mom, Lisa Gause, for also inspiring him to go into Nursing. She works as a nurse in the McLeod Children’s Hospital and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
“Her co-workers have always spoken highly of her, and I have heard stories of the great care she provides for her patients,” he said.
He also credits fellow trauma surgical care unit (TSCU) nurses Alyssa Phillips, Rabin Moody and Nicole Casey in helping him become the nurse he is today.
A recipient of the 99.3 “The Kat” 2021 Hero in Scrubs Award, Gause works in the McLeod trauma surgical intensive care unit.
“I shadowed all of the intensive care units at McLeod prior to accepting my first RN position,” Gause said. “TSCU, in my opinion, has the best co-worker cohesion and teamwork. This is essential to make any job go smoothly. I also love that in TSCU, no case or patient is the same. I still, to this day, never get bored working in TSCU. … Every shift I learn something new.”
Gause also works with the McLeod Rapid Response Team.
“When our COVID cases were climbing, intensive care unit (ICU) and progressive beds were needed for the COVID patients, which created stress on managing the care of all ICU patients in the hospital. It took grit and determination, but we did everything we could for our patients.”
Gause adds that his family has provided much-needed support during this difficult time.
“My wife understands the struggles and the stress my job has and what we have to endure,” he said. “My mom, dad and brother have really been there for me as well. I think the most important thing is having people to vent to who can relate to you. This pandemic has taken a toll on all nurses nationwide.”