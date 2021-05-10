McLeod nurse Stanton Gause enjoys high-stress, high-reward environment

A recipient of the 99.3 “The Kat” 2021 Hero in Scrubs Award, Gause works in the McLeod trauma surgical intensive care unit.

“I shadowed all of the intensive care units at McLeod prior to accepting my first RN position,” Gause said. “TSCU, in my opinion, has the best co-worker cohesion and teamwork. This is essential to make any job go smoothly. I also love that in TSCU, no case or patient is the same. I still, to this day, never get bored working in TSCU. … Every shift I learn something new.”

Gause also works with the McLeod Rapid Response Team.

“When our COVID cases were climbing, intensive care unit (ICU) and progressive beds were needed for the COVID patients, which created stress on managing the care of all ICU patients in the hospital. It took grit and determination, but we did everything we could for our patients.”

Gause adds that his family has provided much-needed support during this difficult time.

“My wife understands the struggles and the stress my job has and what we have to endure,” he said. “My mom, dad and brother have really been there for me as well. I think the most important thing is having people to vent to who can relate to you. This pandemic has taken a toll on all nurses nationwide.”