McLeod OrthoNOW offers same-day appointments in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Same-day appointments with orthopedic providers are now available at McLeod OrthoNOW in Florence. Patients can be seen by leading orthopedic specialists, seven days a week, for minor orthopedic injuries like bumps, bruises, sprains or fractures.
Splinting, casting, MRI and X-ray services are available onsite. The providers at McLeod OrthoNOW include Dr. Art Jordan, Dr. Brandon McDonald, Cynthia Gainey, NP, Dean Huiet, PA and Alex Pettigrew, PA.
McLeod OrthoNOW is located at McLeod Orthopaedics in McLeod Medical Park Five, 1005 E. Cheves St. in Florence.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Call 843-777-7575 or visit McLeodOrthoNOW.org for more information. Walk-ins are welcome.