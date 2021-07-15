 Skip to main content
McLeod Park wins state championship
McLeod Park wins state championship

ORANGEBURG, S.C. − Florence teams played Wednesday in Orangeburg for the championship in the Dixie Youth Majors D1 tournament.

McLeod Park defeated Maple Park 16-0.

McLeod Park will play on Aug. 6 in the D1 Majors World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.

