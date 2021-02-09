McLeod performs first thrombectomy, saving patient from devastating effects of stroke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When larger brain vessels are blocked, tPA has limitations on restoring blood flow. In this situation, the vessels can be re-opened quickly and safely with thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgery to remove a blood clot from a brain artery.

Time is of the essence with the thrombectomy procedure to restore blood flow back to the brain. And, not all hospitals are equipped with the staff, training and equipment necessary to perform this procedure.

At McLeod Regional Medical Center, there is a dedicated neurointerventional bi-plane X-ray suite for such procedures as thrombectomy. The bi-plane imaging system produces highly detailed three-dimensional views of blood vessels heading to the brain and deep within the brain.

This technology allows doctors to follow the blood flow path to the exact location of the issue. Designed for the emergency treatment of stroke patients, the suite is equipped with the most advanced medical imaging technologies available, including two rotating cameras, one on each side of the patient, to take images simultaneously.

The cameras can be rotated, and doctors can study the blood vessels from multiple angles. Also, by producing images at the same time, it reduces the amount of contrast material needed and the time it takes to complete procedures.