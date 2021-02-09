McLeod performs first thrombectomy, saving patient from devastating effects of stroke

FLORENCE, S.C. – The medical experts at McLeod saved a patient from the devastating effects of stroke near the end of January by removing a blood clot from his brain.
This procedure, a thrombectomy, the area’s first for life-saving stroke care, was executed in an operating suite at McLeod Regional Medical Center dedicated for this work.
Dr. Basil Shah, a highly skilled diagnostic interventional neuroradiologist with more than 38 years of neuroradiology experience, performed the procedure.
“Our first patient was a 40-year-old man with a wife and three young children,” Shah said. “Thanks to him seeking emergent stroke care and the thrombectomy procedure, he is now home with his family doing well.”
Ischemic strokes occur when a blood vessel to the brain is blocked by a clot. When this happens, part of the brain is not getting the oxygen and blood it needs, which is a very dangerous and life-threatening situation. Ischemic strokes are the most common type of stroke, accounting for 87 percent of all strokes, according to the American Stroke Association.
“The gold standard of care for patients diagnosed with an ischemic stroke is a drug called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which dissolves the blood clot,” Shah said. “If tPA is not successful, with new techniques, we can attempt to remove the clot with the help of sophisticated devices to restore blood flow and prevent further damage.”
When larger brain vessels are blocked, tPA has limitations on restoring blood flow. In this situation, the vessels can be re-opened quickly and safely with thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgery to remove a blood clot from a brain artery.
Time is of the essence with the thrombectomy procedure to restore blood flow back to the brain. And, not all hospitals are equipped with the staff, training and equipment necessary to perform this procedure.
At McLeod Regional Medical Center, there is a dedicated neurointerventional bi-plane X-ray suite for such procedures as thrombectomy. The bi-plane imaging system produces highly detailed three-dimensional views of blood vessels heading to the brain and deep within the brain.
This technology allows doctors to follow the blood flow path to the exact location of the issue. Designed for the emergency treatment of stroke patients, the suite is equipped with the most advanced medical imaging technologies available, including two rotating cameras, one on each side of the patient, to take images simultaneously.
The cameras can be rotated, and doctors can study the blood vessels from multiple angles. Also, by producing images at the same time, it reduces the amount of contrast material needed and the time it takes to complete procedures.
The bi-plane X-ray imaging is used to help guide a catheter, a long flexible tube, inserted through an artery in the groin up to the blocked artery. Once there, a stent retriever, a tiny net-like device, is inserted into the catheter and guided to the blockage to capture the clot and return blood flow back to the brain.
“Last year, we treated nearly 1,000 stroke patients at McLeod Regional Medical Center and had to send approximately 50 of them to medical centers across the state to receive a thrombectomy,” said Dr. Ravi Kothari, a McLeod neurologist. “Now, with our bi-plane X-Ray suite staffed by a highly trained team, these patients can stay close to home and loved ones for their care.”