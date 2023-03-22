FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLeod Radiation Oncology department includes three board-certified medical physicists. Ben Dapaah-Afriyie, MS, DABR, is the newest member of the team to receive certification from the American Board of Radiology.

A therapeutic medical physicist, Dapaah-Afriyie demonstrated his level of knowledge and ability in medical physics in accordance with the definition in the bylaws, policies, and procedures of the ABR.

Dapaah-Afriyie and fellow therapeutic medical physicists Tobin Hyman, MS, DABR, and Brittany Earl, MS, DABR support the diagnosis and treatment of disease through their understanding of the underlying scientific principles of imaging and therapeutic processes.

They use this knowledge to perform and supervise technical aspects of procedures to ensure safe and effective delivery of radiation treatment for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

“Our physics team remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the health care and treatment options for the patients of the Pee Dee region,” said Tobin Hyman, chief medical physicist for McLeod Radiation Oncology. “We can think of no better way to validate our commitment to our patients than to open our department, processes, procedures, and practices to frequent and comprehensive review by organizations such as the American College of Radiology and the Novalis Circle. We recently completed our fourth accreditation cycle with the American College of Radiology, and we remain the only accredited center (for Radiation Oncology) within 60 miles of Florence.

“Of the 2,300 radiation oncology facilities in the United States, only 776 are accredited by ACR-ROPA,” said Hyman. “Our department is one of the 33.7% facilities to choose accreditation through the ACR-ROPA program, and one of approximately 50% of centers to voluntarily submit to accreditation of any kind. Additionally, the department has also achieved international recognition as a Novalis Certified Radiosurgery Center. McLeod is one of only 11 centers in the USA to receive this distinction, and one of only 50 in the world.”

Hyman has 28 years of experience in radiation oncology and has served as the chief medical physicist at McLeod since 2007. He has been board-certified in therapeutic radiologic physics since 2000.

Hyman also serves as a senior physicist surveyor for the American College of Radiology and as a member of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Medical Accelerator Working Group.

A former member of the ACR-ROPA committee from 2017 to 2022, Hyman has spent 13 years participating in the ACR Radiation Oncology Practice Accreditation program as a surveyor. He graduated summa cum laude from Francis Marion University with a bachelor of science in health physics and completed a master of science in health physics from the University of Florida.

Brittany Earl joined the McLeod team in 2019. She earned her board certification from the American Board of Radiology in April 2022. During her residency at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Earl served as chief resident for the center’s Commission on Medical Physics Education Programs (CAMPEP) Accredited Residency Program. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in physics from North Carolina State University. She also completed a master of science in medical physics at Duke University where she earned the Directors Award for Exemplary Service for the Duke University Medical Physics Graduate Program.

Ben Dapaah-Afriyie has been a member of the McLeod Physics team since 2019. He received certification from the American Board of Radiology in October 2022. He also completed his residency at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. A CAMPEP Accredited Resident, Dapaah-Afriyie was one of two residents and six staff physicians at CARTI covering six cancer centers throughout the state with general duties including routine quality analysis of Varian Linacs, clinical workflow improvement projects, and patient treatment review in a paperless environment using MOSAIQ R&V. A graduate of the College of the Holy Cross with a bachelor of arts in physics, Dapaah-Afriyie completed a master of science in medical physics at Cleveland State University, a CAMPEP Accredited Graduate Program.