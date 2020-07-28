FLORENCE, S.C. — Support services of McLeod Regional Medical Center may soon be relocating.
McLeod recently purchased property at 2210 Enterprise Drive for $4 million, according to property transaction records of the Florence County Tax Assessor's Office.
"We are pleased to be able to utilize an existing structure and expand in preparation for the future health care needs of our community," Jumana Swindler, vice president of public information at McLeod, said Tuesday by e-mail.
McLeod plans to use the existing facility at the recently purchased property to relocate its support services, such as its business department and other professional staff. Once those employees are relocated, their offices at the McLeod Medical Office Buildings will be used for additional physician practices and specialty care physicians. This allows hospital patients more convenient access to other clinical or diagnostic services.
The property at the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Otis Way previously served as an office of Chase Home Mortgage.
The Florence office, like several other Chase mortgage facilities across the country, specialized in mortgage modifications, servicing, defaults and foreclosures.
Chase Home Mortgage parent J.P. Morgan Chase announced in August 2013 that it would lay off the remaining 450 of its employees at the facility over the coming year. That layoff was the culmination of several layoffs that started with 30 in July 2012 and continued with 300 in January 2013 and 600 employees in March 2013.
The cuts were part of gearing down the financial giant's mortgage operations in response to a change housing market.
