FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Regional Medical Center received a grant of $29,388 from Honda USA Foundation to create a culture of safety on South Carolina roads and help prevent injuries and death to children.

McLeod is using the Traffic Safety Award from the Honda USA Foundation to reduce injury and death to children from car crashes by facilitating training of certified car seat safety technicians and distributing car and booster seats to members of the community who would have difficulty affording them.

McLeod now offers 14 trained car seat safety technicians. In addition, the organization has purchased 8 infant carriers, 116 car seats and 30 booster seats to distribute to those in need.

“We see such gratitude from parents for this project,” said Lora Breda, McLeod Resource Center manager, who is administering the grant. “Parents who receive car seats feel so empowered by this collaboration between McLeod and the Honda USA Foundation. They know they have the means to keep their children safe.”

The Honda USA Foundation provides funding to programs that align with its pillars of environment, mobility and traffic safety.

“A key focus of the Honda USA Foundation Traffic Safety Award is ensuring youth feel safe on and off the roads,” said Bobbie Trittschuh, Executive Director, The Honda USA Foundation. “We commend McLeod Regional Medical Center for its efforts to make car seat safety for young passengers a priority throughout our communities.”