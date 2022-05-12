McLeod Regional Medical Center announces 2022 Nurses of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center announced its 2022 Nurses of the Year at a ceremony held Thursday on the hospital grounds.

Winners Mary Amanda Shumpert, NP; Meredith Grier, RN; and Chaquita Pittman, Medical Surgical, were recognized during a special ceremony and McLeod celebration in conjunction with National Nurses Week.

“Being selected as a Nurse of the Year is a very honorable recognition,” said Tony Derrick, chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center. “We appreciate our nurses every day, but Nurses Week is a time we honor our nurses for providing quality care to our patients. The Mission of McLeod Health is to improve the overall health and well-being of the people living within South Carolina and eastern North Carolina by providing excellence in health care, and our nurses are an instrumental part of that goal.”

Mary Amanda Shumpert, NP, Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year, is a nurse practitioner with McLeod OB/GYN Associates.

“Mary Amanda understands and demonstrates that her care is not just for the patient, but for the entire family,” says Georgia Beasley, nursing director for postpartum/gynecology. “She goes above and beyond to take care of the whole person. She demonstrates genuine respect for the dignity of all patients and families through privacy, comfort and courtesy. Mary Amanda is an early adapter to evidence-based principles in care and champions these changes for the betterment of patient care. I would personally want Mary Amanda caring for me or my family member.”

Shumpert said the award shows her that she works with people who appreciate her, and she is doing a good job. She has been a nurse practitioner for about 16 month.

“I like taking care of moms and babies during this happiest time of their lives,” she said.

She enjoys forming a bond with them during the happy and sometimes sad times, she said.

Meredith Grier, RN, Registered Nurse of the Year, works in the McLeod Cardiac Catherization Lab.

“Meredith is compassionate, eager, patient-driven and hungry for knowledge,” says Ashley Gaskin, nursing director for the Cardiac Catherization/Electrophysiology Lab. “She is humorous and compassionate with patients, lending a comforting ear during a patient’s worst times. She cultivates relationships within her team and with her patients. Striving to provide high quality, excellent care, she has challenged herself and her entire team to obtain specialty certifications, setting an example for McLeod Regional Medical Center. She genuinely loves what she does, and it shows through her enthusiasm for her profession.”

“I was very surprised,” Grier said. “I am thankful. I try to make patients as comfortable as possible.”

Grier said she couldn’t have achieved this honor on her own.

“We are a team; we couldn’t do it without each other,” she said.

When the remarks were being read about the individual who was receiving the award without mentioning the name, Grier said she felt like she could relate to it 100 percent but didn’t know they were talking about her.

Grier said she wants to touch people’s lives and be a “sparkle” in what might be a really dark place for someone.

“I try to treat everyone the way I would want to be treated and hope it spreads,” Grier said. “Our patients deserve that. They are what we are here for.”

Grier said she first wanted to be a lawyer but her mother was a nurse. She felt led to the profession. She said she gets up every morning thanking God for giving her another day.

“When I am exhausted I try to think to myself that it can always be worse,” she said. “I feel like God wanted me here. It was his plan. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.”

Chaquita Pittman, Nursing Technician of the Year, is a medical surgical technician (MST) in the Emergency Department.

“Chaquita is a role model for excellence in that she acknowledges and respects the diversity of patients, families and other members of the health care team,” says Diane Osterman, nursing director for the Emergency Department. “Her unique abilities, passion and professionalism set her apart and earned her the respect of her co-workers. She promotes the success of others in her department by serving as a mentor and preceptor for new employees. Chaquita is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure an excellent patient experience.”

She said the award means to her that she is doing something right and the staff believes in her.

“This is my third consecutive year of being recognized by my department,” she said, “but my first time receiving the award (Nursing Technician of the Year). I was very surprised.”

“A McLeod nurse does not do what they do for the recognition; they do it for the patients,” said Derrick. “Every day, I am in awe of what our Nurses can accomplish. Our outcomes prove what excellent care our patients receive. As the chief nursing officer, I am so impressed with their quality work and daily dedication. I believe we have some of the best nurses in the world here at McLeod.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.