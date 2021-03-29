McLeod Regional Medical Center to open new four-story addition

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center is expanding.

A new four-story building soon to be home to its Emergency and Trauma Department, Endoscopy and Recovery Area, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Women’s Services Emergency Department, is slated to open within the next 60 days. A tour of the facility was given Monday for the news media.

The new facility is designed to improve the timeliness of care available to emergency and trauma patients, seeking life-saving treatment at the facility.

“We are excited to be opening in a couple of weeks,” said Will McLeod, administrator vice president.

He said the initial discussion for expansion began in 2013, and the architectural designs were announced in 2015.

McLeod said McLeod Regional Medical Center’s mission is to provide excellent care for this entire region. To do this, he said they are making sure the hospital has the most up-to-date services and that patients are taken care of in the most efficient manner.