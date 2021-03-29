McLeod Regional Medical Center to open new four-story addition

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center is expanding.
A new four-story building soon to be home to its Emergency and Trauma Department, Endoscopy and Recovery Area, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Women’s Services Emergency Department, is slated to open within the next 60 days. A tour of the facility was given Monday for the news media.
The new facility is designed to improve the timeliness of care available to emergency and trauma patients, seeking life-saving treatment at the facility.
“We are excited to be opening in a couple of weeks,” said Will McLeod, administrator vice president.
He said the initial discussion for expansion began in 2013, and the architectural designs were announced in 2015.
McLeod said McLeod Regional Medical Center’s mission is to provide excellent care for this entire region. To do this, he said they are making sure the hospital has the most up-to-date services and that patients are taken care of in the most efficient manner.
Emily Adams, vice president of patient services, said when designing the spaces they tried to see the hospital experience through the eyes of the patient. She said it is evident in every detail. She said they practiced all possible situations and how to execute them quickly and safely.
The new facility will provide for an increase in capacity, allowing for improvements in the flow of patient care and efficiency, and support easier access for patients and families, McLeod said. Adams said the new facility will offer not only the latest in technology but a more efficient flow with quicker access to operating rooms.
The current Emergency Department, located on the opposite end of the campus, was designed to serve 50,000 patients per year and has experienced rapid growth in the number of patients cared for annually, McLeod added. He said last year the McLeod Regional Medical Center Emergency Department served more than 80,000 patients.
The new building features an Emergency and Trauma Department on the first floor, Advanced Endoscopy & Recovery area on the second floor, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on the third floor, and Women’s Services with new Postpartum suites on the fourth floor.
Emergency Department
The new McLeod Emergency Department occupies the first floor of the newly constructed four-story building. It is designed to serve 109,500 patients per year and includes 44,316 square feet.
The Emergency Department has 81 patient rooms; triage rooms for immediate patient evaluation; designated trauma rooms; larger patient rooms to accommodate family members; a pharmacy; its own lab and radiology located in the department for quick access, said Eliza McDowell, associate vice president of patient services for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
There are rooms to keep mental health patients safe and eight separate beds for the Psychiatric Holding Area.
There are five ambulance bays at a dedicated entrance with a decontamination area, new helipad adjacent to the ambulance entrance; and covered drop-off area for patients at the front entrance.
The new Emergency Department is located on the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus between the McLeod Pavilion Tower and McLeod Medical Park East at 851 East Cheves Street in Florence
Neonatal Intensive Care
As a Level III NICU, the highest designation in the region, McLeod’s NICU cares for babies weighing less than even one pound. The NICU expansion includes 48 private rooms to provide rooming-in opportunities for families, and adjoining rooms for families with twins or multiple babies, allowing them to move freely between each room. The nurses’ station is open with easy access and visibility to patient rooms.
Expanded Women’s Services
McLeod Women’s Services has a new home for postpartum and gynecological care. This area has been designed for the comfort and convenience of the patient. The warm and inviting environment encourages families to bond after welcoming their baby into the world and helps women recover following GYN surgeries. The 40 new spacious OB/GYN suites feature bathrooms with enhanced safety accessibility features such as walk-in showers.
Dr. Gary Emerson said it will be wonderful to have a central location for all of their patients.
Rooms are designed for moms and babies to room together. The current Women’s Pavilion was built in the 90s and offers less privacy. The new area provides a waiting area with a fireplace, there are adjustable bassinets that provide greater security and ease for both mom and baby, specially designed sinks so that mothers can practice bathing their babies before going home and other teaching tools, making it a very baby-friendly hospital.
Advanced Endoscopy & Recovery
The expansion of an advanced Endoscopy and Recovery area is equipped with the latest technological advances to evaluate and treat patients. The area includes 25 endoscopy rooms, 20 transitional rooms, and 15 procedure rooms.
McDowell said plans for the present are to bring over the current staff and add more as needed in the future.