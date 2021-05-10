McLeod’s Amy Norton Gainey cares in more ways than one

Gainey began her nursing career working in medical-surgical and operating room settings.

“These were areas I thoroughly enjoyed, but I felt like I needed to do something else in my career,” she said. “When I saw the opening for Infusion Services, I took a giant leap of faith and applied. After interviewing with Brandy Reed and Pam Worthy and meeting several of the staff, I just knew God was leading me to work in the McLeod Cancer Center. It is very challenging at times, but the rewards and blessings from my patients are so worth it. All of the people I work with have hearts of gold, and we feel like our patients are part of our family.”

Caring for cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the staff.

“In Infusion Services, we are taking care of very sick patients who are going through life-changing circumstances,” Gainey said. “When the pandemic hit, family members were not allowed to be in the Cancer Center because of safety concerns for this vulnerable patient population.