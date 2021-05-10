McLeod’s Amy Norton Gainey cares in more ways than one

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Registered Nurse Amy Norton Gainey chose a career in nursing because she has always been fascinated with the medical profession. In fact, for career day in third grade, she went to school as Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
“However, it was after my grandfather was diagnosed with lung cancer that I truly knew I wanted to take care of people in the medical field,” Gainey said. “It is a very rewarding career and can have such a positive impact on people's lives.”
A nurse for 18 years, Gainey joined the staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center in 2009. She is
a graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College with an associate degree in nursing. She also completed a Bachelor of Science in Marketing at Clemson University.
Gainey’s interest in entering the nursing field also involved two aunts who are nurses. She described them kind, caring and compassionate women. Additionally, Gainey said she was fortunate enough to have wonderful instructors at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
“Mrs. Penny Overby is a nurse instructor I looked up to and aspired to be like,” Gainey said. “She has so much compassion for her patients. I remember her telling me a story about a patient she just could not get comfortable and realized the patient only wanted her to take a second to sit with her and hold her hand. I remember thinking that I always want to have that type of compassion for my patients.”
Gainey began her nursing career working in medical-surgical and operating room settings.
“These were areas I thoroughly enjoyed, but I felt like I needed to do something else in my career,” she said. “When I saw the opening for Infusion Services, I took a giant leap of faith and applied. After interviewing with Brandy Reed and Pam Worthy and meeting several of the staff, I just knew God was leading me to work in the McLeod Cancer Center. It is very challenging at times, but the rewards and blessings from my patients are so worth it. All of the people I work with have hearts of gold, and we feel like our patients are part of our family.”
Caring for cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the staff.
“In Infusion Services, we are taking care of very sick patients who are going through life-changing circumstances,” Gainey said. “When the pandemic hit, family members were not allowed to be in the Cancer Center because of safety concerns for this vulnerable patient population.
“Although we focus on the patient always, during the pandemic, we have been extra understanding, empathetic and considerate to help educate and heal patients while showing compassion. I think the pandemic has also allowed our patients to be more open with us and share more of their fears, concerns and questions.”
The COVID-19 pandemic also affected Gainey on a personal level.
“Early in the pandemic, I lost a wonderful uncle to COVID,” she said. “Being a Christian has helped me to turn to God for the strength, compassion and wisdom to work through this pandemic while caring for my patients. My favorite verse that I whisper to myself during challenging times is Matthew 19:26, ‘With God all things are possible.’”