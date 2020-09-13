 Skip to main content
McLeod’s heart attack care earns recognition
FLORENCE, S.C. — The American College of Cardiology has recognized McLeod Regional Medical Center for demonstrating expertise and commitment in treating heart attack patients.

McLeod recently was awarded the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2020.

McLeod Regional Medical Center is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. McLeod also achieved Platinum Performance status in 2019.

To receive the Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for two consecutive years, McLeod demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry for 36 consecutive months, and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.

Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality-improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, McLeod Regional Medical Center has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with heart attacks,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

“By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, McLeod has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

The Chest Pain-MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

The Center for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“There were 10,460 heart disease deaths in South Carolina in 2018 according to the Center for Disease Control,” said Dr. Alan Blaker, Executive Medical Director, McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute. “Of those, 5,215 would be considered deaths from a heart attack. This is why, as an accredited Chest Pain Center, the outstanding care McLeod provides heart attack patients is so important.

“Hospitals that are Chest Pain accredited emphasize the importance of standardized diagnostic studies, effective evaluations and rapid treatment for all patients with chest pain and other heart attack symptoms.”

