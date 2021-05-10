McLeod’s Lee Broughton passes on her skills

For all of the nursing students who rotate through the Cardiovascular Surgical Floor, Broughton is there to serve as a resource for them, explain in-depth disease processes, arrange educational experiences as well as provide shadow opportunities during heart procedures.

During this past year, many nurses had to step out of their usual comfort zone, but they rose to the challenge, and Broughton was no exception.

“I floated to other units within the McLeod Cardiac Neuroscience Division to help cover areas where nurses were being pulled to care for COVID patients,” Broughton said. “Many of us were also called upon and went willingly to give our time and support in helping vaccinate the community in the McLeod COVID Vaccine Clinic.

“The Cardiovascular Surgical Floor is a tremendous team to work with. Emotionally, I depend on my coworkers to get through each day. With advancements in technology, the face of nursing changes every year. I accept that challenge so I may continue to grow as a nurse while caring for patients and my community.”

Broughton is a board-certified critical care registered nurse, a certification granted by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses that confirms the recipient has achieved a higher level of clinical knowledge and commitment in promoting excellence in nursing.

Broughton received her licensed practical nursing degree from the Marion County School of Practical Nursing. She received her registered nursing degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College and attended Mary Black School of Nursing through USC Upstate for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.