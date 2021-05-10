McLeod’s Lee Broughton passes on her skills

FLORENCE, S.C. – Seventeen-year nurse veteran Lee Broughton is a clinical nurse manager on the Cardiovascular Surgical Floor at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
When she began her career at McLeod, she worked in the heart and vascular intensive care unit, where she cared for open-heart surgical patients
“I worked alongside many awesome nurses in this unit who provided me mentorship and education,” Broughton said. “I still use those skills to this day and strive to pass them on to others.”
Broughton continues to bring those skills learned in her early days at McLeod not only to her team on the Cardiovascular Surgical Floor but also to the nursing students of Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University. In fact, her skills are so valued by the students and instructors that she was recognized by them with a DAISY Nursing Award in April 2018.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.
The nominator on Broughton’s DAISY nomination form said, “Each week when I am here at McLeod Regional Medical Center with my nursing students, Lee’s smiling and caring nature shines through. She makes us all feel welcomed and appreciated, and for students that means a lot. A good clinical experience helps mold nursing students into caring nurses.”
For all of the nursing students who rotate through the Cardiovascular Surgical Floor, Broughton is there to serve as a resource for them, explain in-depth disease processes, arrange educational experiences as well as provide shadow opportunities during heart procedures.
During this past year, many nurses had to step out of their usual comfort zone, but they rose to the challenge, and Broughton was no exception.
“I floated to other units within the McLeod Cardiac Neuroscience Division to help cover areas where nurses were being pulled to care for COVID patients,” Broughton said. “Many of us were also called upon and went willingly to give our time and support in helping vaccinate the community in the McLeod COVID Vaccine Clinic.
“The Cardiovascular Surgical Floor is a tremendous team to work with. Emotionally, I depend on my coworkers to get through each day. With advancements in technology, the face of nursing changes every year. I accept that challenge so I may continue to grow as a nurse while caring for patients and my community.”
Broughton is a board-certified critical care registered nurse, a certification granted by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses that confirms the recipient has achieved a higher level of clinical knowledge and commitment in promoting excellence in nursing.
Broughton received her licensed practical nursing degree from the Marion County School of Practical Nursing. She received her registered nursing degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College and attended Mary Black School of Nursing through USC Upstate for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.