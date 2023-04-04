FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Sports Medicine will play host to the Second Annual Geoffrey Kier Memorial Softball Tournament April 15 at Freedom Florence Athletic Complex. Tournament proceeds will go toward the Geoffrey Kier Memorial Athletic Excellence Scholarship Fund.

Teams must have at least nine and no more than 15 players on their roster. Each team will play three seeding games and at least two bracket play games.

Teams can download the registration forms, tournament rules, and pay the entry fee online at www.mcleodhealth.org/foundation/events-listing/. For more information, please call McLeod Sports Medicine at (843) 777-5139.