FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health has renewed the partnership with The Blood Connection for an additional year to meet patient needs with a stable blood supply.

This will be the fifth year that The Blood Connection has been the supplier of blood products to all the hospitals within McLeod Health. The Blood Connection is an independent, nonprofit community blood center that has collected and supplied blood products in South Carolina for more than 60 years.

“McLeod Health is pleased to continue our partnership with The Blood Connection, our blood provider. Blood donation is a vital part in providing care to patients. As part of the McLeod Health mission, we are committed to hosting blood drives at McLeod locations. We encourage our staff and communities to join us and take part in this lifesaving effort,” said Will McLeod, CEO, McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Founded in 1962, TBC is among the largest independently managed, nonprofit community blood centers in the region. Its model and mission closely align with those of McLeod Health. TBC adheres to the same high-quality standards as McLeod Health and is regulated by the Food & Drug Administration and American Association of Blood Banks. TBC currently provides blood products and services for more than 120 hospitals across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

“We are honored to partner with McLeod Health to continue our strong partnership of blood services in this community,” said Delisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection. “McLeod Health and The Blood Connection have very similar missions, and we believe that this partnership will continue to be a tremendous, long-term asset for McLeod Health patients and this community. We are eager to work with the many schools, employers, churches, and others to support blood drives to benefit the patients who receive their health care at McLeod Health hospitals.”

TBC operates 15 physical donation centers, with one located at 1617 S. Irby St., Florence, and another at 1217 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.