McLeod to speak in town hall meeting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Democratic Women’s Council of Darlington County will be hosting a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. April 25 for Gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod.

The meeting at Davidson Hall at Coker University. It is open to the public.

“It is important that we bring candidates to the community so people can ask questions and get to know them,” Democratic Women's Council of Darlington County member Barbara Carraway said. “We will be bringing other Democratic candidates to speak as well. We want to give people the chance to hear the candidates and understand what their mission is for the State of South Carolina. The people need to be informed."

“These town halls will continue because a lot of people don’t know who to vote for and these town halls put a face to the politics. I believe that you have to reach the ground level people and the town halls we have do that.”

McLeod is one of five Democrats running for South Carolina governor. She is the first African American woman to run for governor in South Carolina.

In an interview with the Associated Press, McLeod said she wanted to be the person that is running not because she is a woman and not because she is black, but because she is so connected to and so much like the people she represents.

The last Democratic governor of South Carolina was Jim Hodges. Hodges was governor from 1999-2003. It has been 19 years since South Carolina last had a Democratic governor.

