McLeod Welcomes New Family Medicine Residents

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health is pleased to welcome ten new residents to the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program. The new physicians are: Alex Ash, DO; Miguel Caldera, DO; Miranda Hannah, MD; Les Herbst, MD; Prakshal Jain, DO; Amanda Jimenez, MD; Sarah Kaiser, DO; Jonathan Lubeck, MD; Charity Miles, DO; and Joice Muckom, MD.

The McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program is a program at McLeod Health designed to train the “physicians of tomorrow” in an effort to increase the availability of family medicine physicians for patients in the Pee Dee and other rural areas of South Carolina.

“The Residency Program’s mission is to graduate skilled family physicians who will provide superior health care services to underserved areas of South Carolina,” said Dr. Gerard Jebaily, Program Director.

Their mission is being fulfilled. In existence since 1980, there have been 284 graduates from the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program with 60 percent of the physicians staying in South Carolina and the McLeod Health service area of Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina.

“We welcome our new residents and their families to the Pee Dee area,” continued Dr. Jebaily. “A wonderful accomplishment in these physician’s lives is about to be realized as they begin their three-year residency program here at McLeod. Embarking on a career of caring for the sick and the infirmed is a lifelong dream for most of us in medicine.”

McLeod Family Medicine Residents

Alex Ash, DO, received his medical degree from UW-Madison, VCOM- Carolinas. From Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Ash enjoys sports, traveling, nature and nutrition.

Miguel Caldera, DO, received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine-Bradenton. From Miami. Florida, Caldera enjoys playing the piano, video games, rock climbing and spending time with his family.

Miranda Hannah, MD, received her medical degree from University of South Carolina School of Medicine. From Wagener, South Carolina, Hannah enjoys gardening, reading, video games, and spending time with her two cats.

Les Herbst, MD, received his medical degree from University of Louisville School of Medicine. From Columbia, Kentucky, Herbst enjoys golf, playing on his computer, college basketball and football and chess.

Prakshal Jain, DO, received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Suwanee, Georgia. From Marietta, Georgia, Jain enjoys soccer, table tennis, badminton, and cooking Indian and fusion foods

Amanda Jimenez, MD, received her medical degree from Trinity Medical Sciences University. From Miami, Florida, Jimenez enjoys crocheting, crafting and reading.

Sarah Kaiser, DO, received her medical degree from Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine-Buies Creek, NC. From Coats, North Carolina, Kaiser enjoys cooking, gardening, sudoku/crossword puzzles, and country music.

Jonathan Lubeck, MD, received his medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. From Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Lubeck enjoys yoga, cooking, hiking and gardening.

Charity Miles, DO, received her medical degree from Edward via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Auburn. From Raleigh, North Carolina, Miles enjoys traveling, gardening, plants and watching documentaries.

Joice Muckom, MD, received her medical degree from Saint George’s University School of Medicine. From Centennial, Colorado, Muckom enjoys dancing, baking, singing, makeup artistry, and interior design.

These physicians will care for patients at the McLeod Family Medicine Center, 144 North Ravenel Street, Florence on the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus. For information on becoming a new patient call 843-777-2800.