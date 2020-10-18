 Skip to main content
McLeod will unveil three portraits Tuesday
McLeod will unveil three portraits Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health will honor Dr. Joseph E. Harlan Jr., Marie G. Saleeby and Sarah L. Williams for their years of dedication and service at 5 p.m. Tuesday during a portrait unveiling.

The unveiling will be held under a large tent on the grassy area between McLeod Medical Park South and the McLeod Medical Plaza.

McLeod has a long-standing tradition of acknowledging the lifetime achievements of McLeod physicians, staff/volunteers and administrative/board of trustees leadership. One of the most significant opportunities for recognizing meritorious service and paying tribute to the character of these individuals is through the act of commissioning a portrait in their honor.

The artist’s rendering of these individuals are placed on permanent display in areas representative of both the location of their service as well as commemorating their expertise in the field.

Harlan has been caring for patients in the McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit since his arrival in 1980. He is being honored:

• For his role in the development of McLeod as a leading tertiary care center for the region.

• For his outstanding community contributions.

• For his meritorious service to his family, country and community.

Williams began her career at McLeod in 1984. She is being honored:

• For her role as director of operations overseeing laundry services in addition to other positions she has held since joining McLeod.

• For her demonstrated leadership and experience rising through the ranks over the past 36 years and guiding staff to represent the four Core Values of McLeod.

• For her dedicated service to support the mission of McLeod Health.

Saleeby is a senior vice president and served as administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center from 2006 to 2020. She is being honored:

• For her role as administrator of the region’s leading tertiary care center for 14 years and as the first female to be named an administrator at McLeod.

• For her demonstrated leadership and experience in nursing and nursing leadership.

• For her dedicated service to support the mission of McLeod Health and the delivery of medical excellence and improvements in patient care.

Joseph Harlan

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Marie Saleeby

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sarah Williams

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
