McLeod will unveil three portraits Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health will honor Dr. Joseph E. Harlan Jr., Marie G. Saleeby and Sarah L. Williams for their years of dedication and service at 5 p.m. Tuesday during a portrait unveiling.

The unveiling will be held under a large tent on the grassy area between McLeod Medical Park South and the McLeod Medical Plaza.

McLeod has a long-standing tradition of acknowledging the lifetime achievements of McLeod physicians, staff/volunteers and administrative/board of trustees leadership. One of the most significant opportunities for recognizing meritorious service and paying tribute to the character of these individuals is through the act of commissioning a portrait in their honor.

The artist’s rendering of these individuals are placed on permanent display in areas representative of both the location of their service as well as commemorating their expertise in the field.

Harlan has been caring for patients in the McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit since his arrival in 1980. He is being honored:

• For his role in the development of McLeod as a leading tertiary care center for the region.

• For his outstanding community contributions.