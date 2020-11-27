McLeod's annual 'A Light for Someone You Love' tree-lighting ceremony is Thursday

FLORENCE , S.C. — McLeod Health Foundation and McLeod Hospice will celebrate the 35th annual “A Light for Someone You Love” tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, beginning at 5:45 p.m. outdoors at the McLeod Regional Medical Center adjacent to the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research.
The family of June Eranda Smith Everett will light the trees this year on behalf of hospice families. Gracie Myers will perform.
Everett fought a 20-year-battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1998. Everett entered Hospice House on Jan. 13, 2019. She died about a week later on Jan. 19. She was 71 years old.
“Dr. Michael Pavy became her ‘guy,’” said her daughter Chappell Hughes. “She loved how he would just say it straight because my mom wanted no part in platitudes … I believe he was a huge part of why she lived so long.”
“We will forever be thankful for the experience we had with hospice,” Hughes said. “And of course McLeod itself will always be a part of our family. We are living in a world filled with uncertainty, but our mother lived with a settled soul so she could face the future without fear.”
She said the hospice nurses, especially Peggy Putnam, made them feel like their family was the only ones there. She said a hospice doctor came into her room that final day and asked her dad if he would like to just lie down beside her on the bed.
“She carefully scooted mom over and let dad lay beside her in the bed,” Hughes said. “He held her, and she passed away in his arms.”
She said hospice definitely helped the family to not be alone in their grief.
Hughes is one of four children. Her siblings are Mary Glenn Eldridge, Denny Schofield and Sebrell Smith.
Eldridge said she and her dad still see Putnam around town in Florence.
“She is a very special lady,” Eldridge said.
The sisters said the nurses took “tender care” of them and let them see it was normal to experience what they were going through.
“They were very encouraging,” Hughes said.
Hughes said her mom wanted people to know that there was “hope bigger than this life and that is why she was able to be so brave in facing cancer and death.”
She said they continue to share her message of hope. That is the message Hughes hopes will be conveyed at the tree lighting. She will be the one speaking, representing her siblings and the grandchildren who will be there for the service.
Eldridge and her father attended the tree lighting last year.
“It was emotional,” she said. “It was our first Christmas without her.”
She said their mother loved Christmas. It was always a time to get together, Eldridge said.
Born in Flint, Michigan, Everett grew up in a large family with six siblings. Hughes said her mother was strong-willed and cared deeply for her family and community. Hughes said her mother loved to sew and read and after her diagnosis minister to others fighting cancer.
Everett graduated from Francis Marion College in 1971. She became an elementary school teacher before marrying Thomas C. “Tom” Everett III in 1975. Her last teaching position was at South Florence High School.
Together they owned a seafood restaurant in Santee, opened the first REMAX franchise in South Carolina and managed multiple real estate and consulting companies.
In addition to being a business owner, Everett was passionate about serving the community. She served on the Florence School District One school board, the Florence Board of Realtors, the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and the Steering Committee of Florence Youth, and was executive consultant for the Junior Achievement Class of Applied Economics.
Mrs. Everett was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
For the protection and safety of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC health guidelines for social distancing will be followed at the tree lighting. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided as well as a battery-operated candle. If attendees prefer to remain in their vehicle during the event, the speakers’ remarks can be heard by tuning car radios to channel 107.7 FM.
"The Light for Someone You Love" program is sponsored by the McLeod Health Foundation to directly fund items needed for the McLeod Hospice House, to help patients remain comfortable in their homes, provide bereavement care for families being served as well as others in the community, and to offer a grief camp for children, Camp Jessie's Kids.
McLeod Hospice serves patients in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Lee, Sumter, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.
For more information on the McLeod Hospice tree Lighting, call 843-777-2694. Gifts to the McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting can also be made by visiting www.mcleodfoundation.org.
