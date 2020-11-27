McLeod's annual 'A Light for Someone You Love' tree-lighting ceremony is Thursday

“She carefully scooted mom over and let dad lay beside her in the bed,” Hughes said. “He held her, and she passed away in his arms.”

She said hospice definitely helped the family to not be alone in their grief.

Hughes is one of four children. Her siblings are Mary Glenn Eldridge, Denny Schofield and Sebrell Smith.

Eldridge said she and her dad still see Putnam around town in Florence.

“She is a very special lady,” Eldridge said.

The sisters said the nurses took “tender care” of them and let them see it was normal to experience what they were going through.

“They were very encouraging,” Hughes said.

Hughes said her mom wanted people to know that there was “hope bigger than this life and that is why she was able to be so brave in facing cancer and death.”

She said they continue to share her message of hope. That is the message Hughes hopes will be conveyed at the tree lighting. She will be the one speaking, representing her siblings and the grandchildren who will be there for the service.

Eldridge and her father attended the tree lighting last year.