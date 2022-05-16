McLeod's Colones honored with the Order of the Palmetto

FLORENCE, S.C. — Rob Colones, president emeritus of McLeod Health, received the highest order the State of South Carolina has to bestow upon a resident — the Order of the Palmetto.

Presented Monday afternoon, before a small crowd in the auditorium at McLeod Plaza, by Gov. Henry McMaster, the order is given in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contribution on a national or statewide scale.

McMaster, who spoke following McLeod President and CEO Donna Isgett, President and CEO of the South Carolina Hospital Association Thornton Kirby and Rep. Terry Alexander, read a list of Colones’ accomplishments.

“President and CEO here as well as everything else on the way up it looks like,” the governor said. “Grassroots Champion American Hospital Association, Champion for Youth Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee — Ain’t nothing more important than that. The Ashby Lowrimore Award from the United Way, the Miliken Award — already mentioned that. Elder and one of the three couples who started the Church at Sandhurst, Board member Florence-Darlington Tech, Board Member Florence County Economic Development, Leadership panel United Way, it’s just one thing after another. All of us don’t have the time or the energy to do that but some do. That’s what inspires us.”

McMaster concluded his presentation when he read the proclamation to Colones and those gathered.

“Signed by Henry D. — D is for Darlington by the way — your present happy governor on behalf of 5.2 million proud and happy South Carolinians. We thank you sir,” McMaster said as those gathered gave Colones a standing ovation.

This recognition is always about more than just one person, Colones said.

“God gave me a great team of people. Those who exceed by strengths and those who shore up my weaknesses. The right people at the right time at the right place and for that I’m eternally grateful,” Colones said.

He is just the most recent in a string of McLeod leaders bestowed such an honor:

Laurence McIntosh, previous McLeod Health Board Chairman by Gov. Him Hodges in 2002

Dot Johnson, nurse and McLeod advocate by Gov. David Beasley in 1997

Dr. Conyers O’Bryan Jr.by Gov. Carroll Campbell in 1994

Dr. William Hester, physician and medical director of the hospital’s residency program by Gov. Carroll Campbell

Dr. John M. Wilson, a Darlington physician, by Gov. Carroll Campbell in 1988.