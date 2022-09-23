McLeod's Evening of Hope celebrates cancer survivors

FLORENCE, S.C. — A passing shower Thursday night dampened the grass but not the spirits as McLeod Health celebrated its Evening of Hope on the lawn at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.

"It is such a wonderful theme of bringing the community together to celebrate survival," said McLeod Health chief executive officer Donna Isgett. "It's also about bringing the community together to help fund that for those less fortunate."

Attendees were treated to photos, food prepared by the hospital's chefs, music by the Atlanta Party Band and a big screen upon which to watch the stories of cancer survivors.

The event served as a fundraiser for the health organization's HOPE Fund — (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) which works in tandem with its free cancer clinic to help those in need fight for survival.

The HOPE Fund takes care of the expenses that come with cancer — gas to get to treatments, food, medications and similar needs, Isgett said.

"It's great to see the community come together to support the community," Isgett said.

Cancer survivor Johnny Echols was on hand for the event.

"It feels great," Echols said of surviving colon cancer. "Thank God and everyone at McLeod."

The 62-year-old survivor didn't get a colonoscopy until symptoms arose, he said.

"Don't ever give up," Echols said when asked the key to surviving.

Also on hand was survivor Willie Vereen who survived breast cancer five years ago and had kidney cancer surgery two months ago.

"All I can say is God has blessed me with good doctors, good nurses, good everything," Vereen said.

"They call this a night of hope. Hope to me is everything because without hope you have nothing to look forward to," she said.

When it comes to H-O-P-E, Vereen spelled out what each letter means to her.

H stands for health and healing physically, emotionally and mentally, she said.

O stands for optimism. "If you don't have optimism you have nothing to look forward to," Vereen said.

P stands for progress in all the technology of the new cures they're coming up with all the time, she said

E stands for encouragement, embracing and enjoying life to the fullest.

"That's all you can do if you want to live and I want to live," Vereen said.