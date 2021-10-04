McMaster calls for constructing part of I-73 in Dillon County

LATTA, S.C. – A portion of Interstate 73 may be built soon in Dillon County.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference Monday in Myrtle Beach to announce a proposal to use $300 million to fund the construction of six miles of I-73 from I-95 to U.S. 501 along the current S.C. 38.
McMaster said the state could change its future for the better if it seizes the moment to think big, be bold and make transformative investments.
"I believe we can change South Carolina’s future for the better,” McMaster said. “I can think of nothing more transformative than the state committing the first $300 million to kickstart this critical project.
"It is my hope that this commitment will serve as a catalyst for our local government partners to finalize their investment plans and will strengthen the position of our congressional delegation as they work to secure federal funding so that we can finally make I-73 a reality.”
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina also spoke at the news conference.
“Today’s announcement of new investment in I-73 is a testament to the opportunity and prosperity this road will bring to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee,' Rice said. "Since I came to Congress, I’ve worked to clear many hurdles for I-73 and was proud to secure the Army Corp of Engineers permit.
"I’m proud to see that today we are one giant step closer to securing jobs, attracting industry, increasing safety and connectivity and growing tourism. After all, highways are the backbone of economic development and commerce in the United States."
Rice thanked McMaster and S.C. Transportation Secretary Hall for their support of "this transformative project."
South Carolina's U.S. senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, also said they supported the project.
“I-73 is one of the most game-changing infrastructure projects in our state,” Graham said. “I appreciate all the support of Governor McMaster, Secretary Hall, Congressman Rice and the entire delegation. We need to responsibly fund our roads, bridges and ports to make sure that taxpayer dollars are spent in a beneficial way. I-73 meets that test.”
Completing the first segment of I-73 is a crucial step in a project that will be transformative for the state by increasing connectivity and safety in the region, while also providing new jobs and growing our economy, Scott said.
"I look forward to continuing to work alongside Gov. McMaster and my colleagues within the South Carolina congressional delegation as this project gets underway," Scott said.
The plan McMaster speaks of includes using money from the state's American Rescue Plan allocation and money from the state's projected $1 billion budget surplus to construct the six miles of roadway.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Included in the plan was $350 billion for state and local governments. Of that money, $195.3 billion goes to states and Washington, D.C., $65.1 billion goes to counties, $45.6 billion to cities, $20 billion to tribal governments, $19.5 billion to non-entitlement units of local government and $4.5 billion to the territories.
South Carolina is expected to receive nearly $2.5 billion in funding, $453 million of which can be used to improve roads. Of the money available for roads, $360 million has already been proposed to fund the widening of Interstate 26 between Columbia and Charleston.
The use of the American Rescue Plan funds and the state budget surplus funds would have to be approved by the South Carolina General Assembly in its budget for the next fiscal year.
The General Assembly is expected to take up the budget when it returns next year.
The total cost of constructing the interstate from the North Carolina border to North Myrtle Beach is estimated at $1.6 billion: $300 million for the six-mile stretch, $1.3 billion to go from the North Carolina border to I-95 and from U.S. 501 to S.C. 22, and $300 million to upgrade S.C. 22.