McMaster calls for constructing part of I-73 in Dillon County

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

Included in the plan was $350 billion for state and local governments. Of that money, $195.3 billion goes to states and Washington, D.C., $65.1 billion goes to counties, $45.6 billion to cities, $20 billion to tribal governments, $19.5 billion to non-entitlement units of local government and $4.5 billion to the territories.

South Carolina is expected to receive nearly $2.5 billion in funding, $453 million of which can be used to improve roads. Of the money available for roads, $360 million has already been proposed to fund the widening of Interstate 26 between Columbia and Charleston.

The use of the American Rescue Plan funds and the state budget surplus funds would have to be approved by the South Carolina General Assembly in its budget for the next fiscal year.

The General Assembly is expected to take up the budget when it returns next year.

The total cost of constructing the interstate from the North Carolina border to North Myrtle Beach is estimated at $1.6 billion: $300 million for the six-mile stretch, $1.3 billion to go from the North Carolina border to I-95 and from U.S. 501 to S.C. 22, and $300 million to upgrade S.C. 22.

