McMaster waives enforcement of some federal and state trucking regulations to combat supply chain crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has taken action to help resolve the supply chain crisis.
McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon waiving or suspending the state's enforcement of state and federal rules regarding registration, permitting, length, width, weight, load and hours or service for truck drivers.
The order expressly does not permit tired drivers to work or allow for vehicles that are overweight to travel without appropriate permissions.
McMaster also ordered state agencies to look for any policies they have that may inhibit transportation of goods during the holiday season.
McMaster also joined Open Roads, a collection of 15 states with Republican governors that calls for President Joe Biden to take steps to remove federal regulations and policies that the governors say cause inflation and the supply chain crisis.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.