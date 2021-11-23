 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McMaster waives enforcement of some federal and state trucking regulations to combat supply chain crisis
0 Comments

McMaster waives enforcement of some federal and state trucking regulations to combat supply chain crisis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has taken action to help resolve the supply chain crisis. 

McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon waiving or suspending the state's enforcement of state and federal rules regarding registration, permitting, length, width, weight, load and hours or service for truck drivers. 

The order expressly does not permit tired drivers to work or allow for vehicles that are overweight to travel without appropriate permissions. 

McMaster also ordered state agencies to look for any policies they have that may inhibit transportation of goods during the holiday season. 

McMaster also joined Open Roads, a collection of 15 states with Republican governors that calls for President Joe Biden to take steps to remove federal regulations and policies that the governors say cause inflation and the supply chain crisis. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to tap strategic oil reserve in rare move

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington
Local News

List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said he needs to keep a list of all the things that are going on in the city. As he delivered the annual state of the city address at Thursday's meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club, Boyd pulled out a list of projects ongoing in the city to help him remember all that's happening in the city. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert