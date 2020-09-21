 Skip to main content
McMillan seeking third term as Mullins Mayor
MULLINS, S.C. – After months of mulling over the decision, Mullins Mayor William “Bo” McMillan announced his intentions to seek a third term in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

“There is no disgrace in losing but I think there is a disgrace in quitting when you have more to give and that is essentially why I decided to stay in for another term if the people choose me,” McMillan said. ‘It’s more work to be done.”

McMillan said his chief goal is to try and find unity.

“The other reason I decided to stay in is because the year 2022 is our town’s 150th anniversary,” he said. “We need to throw a big celebration and we need to do it together. We need to celebrate inclusiveness. We need to celebrate unity and we need to celebrate love.”

During the course of eight years, McMillan said his experience include the goals of organizing more community activities and supporting small businesses.

“If I had one wish to achieve one thing, that is to see us come together,” he said. “If the people choose me to do it again, I’m going to give it everything I got.”

McMillan said he thanked supporters for encouraging him to remain in the race.

“That’s an honor for people to believe you have what it takes,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t feel led.”

McMillan said he is focused on the job ahead but proud of several accomplishments.

“When I took office there was one fire station and we have three now,” he said. “We have our first ladder truck. We got a beautiful City Hall, completely remodeled library and we had a downtown with half the stores empty. Now we have made great strides in putting people and businesses back in the stores.”

McMillan said the city added a few celebrations and special events that have been well received by the public such as the annual Let’s Cruise Main Street, Music in the Park after Dark and annual Golden Leaf Festival BBQ Cook-off.

“These are events that we have that are available to everybody,” he said. “I love everything about Mullins and I love making new progress.”

McMillan said his job is also about supporting Marion County because it’s a benefit for Mullins.

“The one thing that I bring to the table is who I know and can reach out to when you need resources,” he said. ‘I can pick up the phone call anybody at any level of government that I want to talk to and get through to them. I also have an open door policy.”

McMillan was elected to serve as a board member of the Municipal Association of South Carolina and serves on the board of directors on South Carolina Association of Mayors.

He called it a huge honor.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

