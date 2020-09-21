McMillan seeking third term as Mullins Mayor

MULLINS, S.C. – After months of mulling over the decision, Mullins Mayor William “Bo” McMillan announced his intentions to seek a third term in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

“There is no disgrace in losing but I think there is a disgrace in quitting when you have more to give and that is essentially why I decided to stay in for another term if the people choose me,” McMillan said. ‘It’s more work to be done.”

McMillan said his chief goal is to try and find unity.

“The other reason I decided to stay in is because the year 2022 is our town’s 150th anniversary,” he said. “We need to throw a big celebration and we need to do it together. We need to celebrate inclusiveness. We need to celebrate unity and we need to celebrate love.”

During the course of eight years, McMillan said his experience include the goals of organizing more community activities and supporting small businesses.

“If I had one wish to achieve one thing, that is to see us come together,” he said. “If the people choose me to do it again, I’m going to give it everything I got.”

McMillan said he thanked supporters for encouraging him to remain in the race.