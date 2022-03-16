 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McMillan to seek Florence City Council seat

Joey McMillan

Joey McMillan will seek a seat on the Florence City Council in the 2022 elections.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — For the second straight election, a Republican will be running for the Florence City Council District 1 seat.

Real estate broker and property owner Joey McMillan confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he plans to run for the seat as a Republican.

“I live in District 1 and I ran last time,” McMillan said. “I enjoyed running. I enjoyed the people I met and the relationships that I formed. I really feel like I’ve got a very good shot of winning this time and I feel like there are some things that need to be addressed not only for District 1 but for the city of Florence.”

McMillan ran for the seat in a 2021 special election as Democrat. He finished second in the primary and in the runoff.

He said he switched parties in 2022 because most of his support in the 2021 election was from Republicans and that the party better represented his values.

McMillan said he wanted to work to improve the gateways leading into the city, address crime by working with the police department to make things safer, work on storm water projects, create more economic opportunities in the city and make sure the city is business friendly.

McMillan is the owner of the local Coldwell Banker agency, McMillan and Associates. He also owns Seaboard Properties and recently purchased The Blanton Co.

He said his family goes back several generations in the Florence area and that he moved back from Columbia to purchase McMillan and Associates 15 years ago.

McMillan has been married to his wife, Lila, for 27 years, and the couple have three sons.

Republican William Schofield ran for and won the seat in the 2021 special election called when the district’s former representative, Teresa Myers Ervin, vacated the seat to become Florence’s mayor.

The primary will be held June 14 and the general election is scheduled Nov. 8.

