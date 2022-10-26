McMillan wants to make Florence business friendly

FLORENCE, S.C. – Joey McMillan wants to reduce crime in Florence and make the city more business friendly.

McMillan is the Republican candidate for Florence City Council District 1. The general election is Nov. 8. Early voting started Monday and continues through Nov. 5. McMillan faces Democrat LaShonda Nesmith-Jackson.

McMillan was born and raised in Florence. He is owner/operator of Coldwell Banker/McMillan and Associates. He also runs Seaboard McMillan, a commercial real estate company, and The Blanton Co., a property management company in Florence.

McMillan is chairman of the board of the Florence County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. He has been chairman of the board of the Realtors Association of the Greater Pee Dee. He also has been president of the Florence Kiwanis Club and a deacon at First Presbyterian Church.

McMillan answered five questions about his goals for the city of Florence.

What improvements would you like to see in the city of Florence in the next year?

McMillan: “In the next year, the main improvement we need to work on is figure out how to get our crime rate down. We need to attract industry and get new jobs here. They look at the crime statistics. We have to get the community together, the police together and everybody together and lower crime rates. That’s the first thing we need to look at because it’s going to hinge on everything we do.”

What more can be done to recruit police officers and employees to the city of Florence?

McMillan: “To recruit police officers, we definitely need to look at their pay schedule and increase that. When police officers see the community is behind them, and they have a good pay schedule that they will want to come here. Plus, Florence is a great place to come. That’s my job. That’s what I do. I talk to people about coming to Florence. We just have to have a plan for recruiting police officers that makes them want to come here. City employee is the same thing. If we have low crime rates and this is a great place to come because we have opportunities her, the city employees will want to come.”

How would you encourage businesses and industries to locate in Florence and help established business and industries grow?

McMillan: “In the past two years, Florence has not been kind to business. That’s one of the reasons I am running, we have to have a business-friendly City Council. They have put additional taxes on businesses and limited liability corporations. They raised taxes during a pandemic. They have put a rental registry that’s extremely unfair to landlords. One of the reasons I am running is Florence has not been a great place for business. As we attract businesses, they are going to look at that and they are going to see it because a small business owner like me who says ‘Why do I have to pay more taxes than I did two years ago coming out of pandemic. But I’m not getting any more services. I’m just paying more taxes. We have got to have a business friendly council and right now we just don’t. I want to roll back some of the things they did and get it so it’s a fair place to do business. The business owners in town now don’t have a good feeling about the City Council. They say every chance they get they are going to raise our taxes. I’m going to be the one that is going to fight for them not to increase taxes on businesses and make it a business-friendly place. One of my goals is for the city to have a business person. When you open up a business, they need to let you know what is going to happen. You are going to get a visit from the fire marshal, which you should but you need to know that’s coming. There are going to be sign limitations. You are going to need different licenses and things. We need someone at the city that when a small business opens they can go to them and can ask ‘What do I do? They can guide them on how to do it. In business, you need to know up front. When you know up front, you are a lot better off. We need to make Florence more business friendly. ”

What is the biggest challenge facing the city of Florence?

McMillan: “Our biggest challenge is getting industry to come here and getting jobs. Jobs attracts people. People pay taxes. It makes our whole community better. We haven’t been doing a good job of it lately. We can make Florence a place where people want to live and want their family to stay. I want my boys to come back to Florence, but there is not a whole lot of opportunity for them. We have to make those opportunities here. We have to have jobs. We have a great downtown. We can attract people, but we have to do a better job. Heading into these next 10 years, if we do attract jobs and growth, we are not going to do very well. We also have to work hand-in-hand with County Council to make sure we can attract these industries.”

What can Florence do to reduce crime and violence and keep young people safe?

McMillan: “We have to look at what some other cities and municipalities are doing to bring down crime. We can’t be just increasing the police force. I have had dealings with the Florence Police Department and they are as professional group of people that I have ever dealt with. They are doing a great job. If you put 100 more policemen out there, it may cut down crime but it’s not going to be the answer to the question. We have to get the whole community together. Everybody from faith community based to City Council to say, ‘Florence we need to cut down on crime. How are we going to do that? Let’s get together and do it.’ It’s going to be us talking to people and letting them know what we need. What the community needs to do and doing it. We’ve got to get the crime rates down. When a violent crime happens, the person who committed the crime their life is ruined as our the victims of the crime, their families and the families of everyone. It is just so senseless. We have to get our crime rates down. We have to have less crime. We have to let our young people know that there are opportunities here besides crime. As long as you do the right thing, you can have a great career in Florence. You can have a great job here. You can do things you never thought you could do. If you spend your time doing the things you’re not supposed to do, it makes a hard life for you. I’ve told my children that as long as you do the right thing life is pretty easy. If you do the wrong things, it makes your life very hard.”