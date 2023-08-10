HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Brian Meadows has filed to run for the District No. 4 seat on the Hartsville County Council.

Meadows is a real estate appraiser and principal partner with Pennington & Meadows Real Estate Solutions in Hartsville. He is a graduate of Hartsville High School, attended Francis Marion University and the University of Alabama.

He is married to Tonda Meadows. They have three children - Bennett, Dewsie, and Ross.

"I simply want to serve the community," said Meadows. "You grow up and live in a city all your life and then one day you look around and you're in your 40s or 50s. You realize that if you're going to serve and give back then you better do it now."

Meadows is running for the seat currently held by his former high school government teacher, Johnny Andrews. Andrews is not running for re-election.

The filing period the election opened Aug. 1 and remains open until noon on Thursday.

Persons wishing to run for one of the seats must file with the Hartsville City Clerk’s Office at Hartsville City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Ave. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A nonrefundable filing fee of $203.84 is due at the time of filing.

Candidates must reside in the district in which they wish to run.