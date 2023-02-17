FLORENE, S.C. — The lower parking lot at the Florence Center Friday buzzed with activity as would-be demolition derby drivers prepared their cars for Palmetto Destruction, a derby scheduled to run from Friday night through Saturday night inside the center.

While some mechanics wrenched on their rides others rushed to get tarps over them as rain blew through and yet others lined up to have their cars painted ahead of smashing them.

The Florence Center announced earlier this week it has worked to make the spectator experience more enjoyable by increasing the flow of fresh air into the center during the derby.