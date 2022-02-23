 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medical emergency leads to three-car crash
Medical emergency leads to three-car crash

Florence Crash

Florence Police Wednesday morning investigate a crash on Cheves Street at Ravenel Street -- in front of McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

 Mattheew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A medical emergency Wednesday morning ended in a three-car crash on Cheves Street at the Ravenel Street intersection.

A silver SUV was east bound on Cheves Street when the driver suffered a medical emergency, crossed the center line and hit a west-bound van and then went head-on into another vehicle that was stopped in traffic in the west-bound lane of Cheves Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The driver of the silver SUV was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crashes.

No charges are pending, according to the agency.

