Medical team reaches out to serve Florence's homeless

Saturday's event came about as a result of Myers' relationship with Shell and the COVID pandemic.

"It was difficult to travel so we were like, what could we do," said Shell, who has organized missions worldwide for 16 years and supports 60-plus mission in 18 countries.

"I have friends in town who have been generous to our mission over the years at HopeHealth and Mercy Medicine. Bo and I, on one of our last trips, were in Nigeria working and Bo said "we could do this at home' and I said, 'that would be awesome.'"

Shell said he contacted HopeHealth and Mercy Medicine with an offer to do medical outreach for them and connect those in need with service providers.

They both signed on, as did DHEC.

"This is the first one; we're very excited about the possibilities," Shell said.

Shell said he hoped that this was the first of many and that others would step up and spread such clinics across the state.

In the Pee Dee, Shell said, he can do such clinics in counties served by HopeHealth and any county with a free medical clinic that invites him in.