Medical team reaches out to serve Florence's homeless

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's homeless and those in need Saturday had a chance at health care in the short term and a longer lasting relationship with a Florence health care provider.
"Everyone needs somebody who cares about them," said Randy Shell with Southeastern Medical International, which teamed up with Junebugs Care and Florence's Whosoever Community Church to make the screenings happen.
"Medicine is the easiest way to touch the hearts of someone else. If you care enough for a physician to give some time and medical professionals to come and care about these people, that medical touch opens up the hearts of people. When their hearts are open a lot of supernatural things can happen," Shell said.
Saturday's event was simple in theory. No medical treatments took place, just the basic screenings for weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, basic health history, complaints and the like.
"If there seems to be a problem you need to see a medical professional and, if not, you get a clean bill of health and see you next time we're here," Shell said.
Antwan Bradley was one who turned out for the screenings.
"I like it because it brings people together," he said as he held daughter Harmony on his hip. "I don't have a regular doctor so I came for this."
The hoped-for outcome from the event, though, is less simple and more life changing.
As for medical professionals, there were at least two doctors and one family nurse practitioner on hand with several nurses and a nursing student. Patients in need of care were referred to either Mercy Medicine or HopeHealth, depending on their level of need.
"Our goal is three phases," Shell said. "We believe the whole person is body, mind and soul. A lot of times you can't get through problems in life because of what's on your mind. We're going to have some people here who can talk to them about that.
"Lots of times you can't get through life with the physical ailments you find yourself with," he said. "And the spiritual aspect, share the good news of Jesus."
Shell said one goal of Saturday's event was to connect those in need with someone who can help them — both medical and otherwise.
Patients left with the results of their health screening on a sheet of paper to take to their referred provider and that sheet will also have a list of service providers for housing, utilities and other areas of need.
They also departed with lunch — pork sandwiches. Blessings bags and food were also distributed.
"You know if I show up somewhere we're going to feed them," Bo Myers with Junebugs Care said.
Saturday's event came about as a result of Myers' relationship with Shell and the COVID pandemic.
"It was difficult to travel so we were like, what could we do," said Shell, who has organized missions worldwide for 16 years and supports 60-plus mission in 18 countries.
"I have friends in town who have been generous to our mission over the years at HopeHealth and Mercy Medicine. Bo and I, on one of our last trips, were in Nigeria working and Bo said "we could do this at home' and I said, 'that would be awesome.'"
Shell said he contacted HopeHealth and Mercy Medicine with an offer to do medical outreach for them and connect those in need with service providers.
They both signed on, as did DHEC.
"This is the first one; we're very excited about the possibilities," Shell said.
Shell said he hoped that this was the first of many and that others would step up and spread such clinics across the state.
In the Pee Dee, Shell said, he can do such clinics in counties served by HopeHealth and any county with a free medical clinic that invites him in.
Communities in the Pee Dee in need can reach out to him for a "strike team." All they need is a church to play host to the event and a clinic with which he can team up if he doesn't already have a relationship with one.
For more on his organization, visit southeastmed.org.
