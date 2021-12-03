 Skip to main content
Meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss Florence One Schools' proposed discipline policies
Meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss Florence One Schools' proposed discipline policies

FLORENCE, S.C. – Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. says he wants to make the community, particularly the African American community, aware of changes to the discipline policy of Florence One Schools. 

Pipkins, a trustee of the district, will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex at 500 South Dargan St. to discuss the proposed changes, which include expulsion if a student fights another student. 

He met with members of the media outside the district's alternative school, the Alfred Rush Academy, Friday morning to discuss the meeting. 

Pipkins said he also wanted to make the community aware of the large number of African American students who have been involved in fights in the district's schools this year and the adverse effect the policy could have on that community. 

Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the board last month that 86% of the 134 fights in the first 90 days of the district's year involved African American students. 

"I'm really concerned that a number of our students have been expelled," Pipkins said. "What this expulsion has meant for a number of children is that they have not been afforded the opportunity to continue their education either through virtual or the Alfred Rush Academy."

Pipkins said he wants to look at alternatives to expulsion including ways to support the children. He said the Rush Academy was designed to serve children in that situation. Pipkins said it is a sad day when the district puts children on the streets without any opportunity to become educated. 

"I don't believe that we should want to lose any of our children,' Pipkins said. "All of our children are important to us." 

He said he wanted to have a conversation about restarting a mentoring program that began under former Superintendent Larry Jackson. Pipkins said the program was effective. He said churches and nonprofit organizations provided mentorship in the program. 

Pipkins added that he remembered years ago when the district's discipline policy was created through dialogue between the board and the community. 

Pipkins said masks and social distancing will be enforced at the meeting Monday. 

