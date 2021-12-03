Meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss Florence One Schools' proposed discipline policies

FLORENCE, S.C. – Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. says he wants to make the community, particularly the African American community, aware of changes to the discipline policy of Florence One Schools.

Pipkins, a trustee of the district, will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex at 500 South Dargan St. to discuss the proposed changes, which include expulsion if a student fights another student.

He met with members of the media outside the district's alternative school, the Alfred Rush Academy, Friday morning to discuss the meeting.

Pipkins said he also wanted to make the community aware of the large number of African American students who have been involved in fights in the district's schools this year and the adverse effect the policy could have on that community.

Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the board last month that 86% of the 134 fights in the first 90 days of the district's year involved African American students.