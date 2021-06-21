 Skip to main content
Meeting scheduled to discuss proposed Florence Four consolidation
Meeting scheduled to discuss proposed Florence Four consolidation

Timmonsville schools

A group of Timmonsville citizens, including some who were elected to the Florence Four Board of Trustees in 2019, plan to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stepping Stone Holiness Church, located at 211 E. Market St., to discuss their options regarding consolidation with Florence One. 

 FILE PHOTO, DAVID L. YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A group of residents in the western Florence County community of Timmonsville soon might be asking the South Carolina School Boards Association to step in to stop the proposed consolidation of Florence School District Four with Florence One Schools. 

A group of citizens, including some that were elected to the Florence Four Board of Trustees in 2019, plan to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stepping Stone Holiness Church, located at 211 E. Market St., to discuss their options regarding the proposed consolidation. 

One of the areas on the agenda for discussion is a proposal to petition the school board association to stop the consolidation on grounds that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman had exceeded her authority in taking over the district and ordering its consolidation with Florence One. 

Spearman declared a state of emergency in the district on May 9, 2018, using a budget proviso allowing the South Carolina Department of Education to take over a district "if the accreditation status is probation or denied, if a majority of the schools fail to show improvement, if the district is classified as being in 'high risk' status financially, or for financial mismanagement resulting in a deficit.”

She said in a news release that for the previous three years the district had been classified with the highest financial risk rating. 

“For each of the past three years, Florence Four has received the highest financial risk rating and once again was unable to submit a timely audit because of the state of its financial records," Spearman said in the news release. "I am declaring a state of emergency in the district and will work quickly and diligently to find a sustainable solution to provide the students in Timmonsville with the opportunities they need and deserve for years to come.”

The news release notes that the district's governing board's responsibilities were removed from it, implying that the South Carolina Department of Education now acts as the district's board of trustees. 

Another budget proviso authorizes Spearman to consolidate school districts if one of the districts being consolidated has less than 1,500 students, if one is in financial disarray or one of the districts faces accreditation issues. 

In 2018, when Spearman declared an emergency in Florence Four, the district had a little more than 600 students, having lost 32% of its students during the previous 10 years. 

The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Education indicates Florence Four had an enrollment count of 680 students during the 2020-2021 school year. 

