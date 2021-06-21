Meeting scheduled to discuss proposed Florence Four consolidation

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A group of residents in the western Florence County community of Timmonsville soon might be asking the South Carolina School Boards Association to step in to stop the proposed consolidation of Florence School District Four with Florence One Schools.

A group of citizens, including some that were elected to the Florence Four Board of Trustees in 2019, plan to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stepping Stone Holiness Church, located at 211 E. Market St., to discuss their options regarding the proposed consolidation.

One of the areas on the agenda for discussion is a proposal to petition the school board association to stop the consolidation on grounds that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman had exceeded her authority in taking over the district and ordering its consolidation with Florence One.

Spearman declared a state of emergency in the district on May 9, 2018, using a budget proviso allowing the South Carolina Department of Education to take over a district "if the accreditation status is probation or denied, if a majority of the schools fail to show improvement, if the district is classified as being in 'high risk' status financially, or for financial mismanagement resulting in a deficit.”

