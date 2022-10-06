Meeting Street Scholarship Fund grants 71 scholarships to Pee Dee students

LAKE CITY, S.C.— The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit that helps high-achieving students pay for college, on Thursday announced its second class of scholarship recipients.

This group of students includes 71 freshmen from eligible Pee Dee counties and 106 college freshmen from Charleston County. Additionally, four college sophomores from Charleston County earned a scholarship upon meeting the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund’s eligibility criteria at the end of their freshman year.

The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund expects to award up to $2.4 million in scholarships to this group of hardworking students for the 2022 -23 academic year.

With the support of the Darla Moore Foundation, students from the Pee Dee region are now eligible for the scholarship, bringing the opportunity to students in nine South Carolina counties.

Students who reside in Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, or Williamsburg counties who work hard in high school and meet five simple criteria can earn a scholarship of up to $10,000 per year for up to four years of college.

“Higher education opened the doors to success for me, and I am thrilled to see this group of Pee Dee students taking advantage of every opportunity available to them,” said Darla Moore, founder of the Darla Moore Foundation. “This is a truly impressive group of students, and I look forward to seeing what they achieve in the years to come.”

This year’s recipients attend some of South Carolina’s best colleges, including the University of South Carolina at Columbia, Clemson University, the College of Charleston, and Claflin University.

Additionally, the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund has recipients on campus for the first time at Anderson University, Newberry College, the Citadel, and Wofford College.

Each Pee Dee student who qualifies for the Meeting Street Scholarship must:

Reside in Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, or Williamsburg County.

Graduate from an eligible Pee Dee public or public charter high school in 2022 or 2023.

Complete the FAFSA and receive a Pell Grant.

Earn an SC LIFE or Palmetto Fellows Scholarship:

Attend an eligible South Carolina college or university with a six-year graduation rate of 50% or higher

To continue receiving the Meeting Street Scholarship throughout college, students must demonstrate financial need by receiving a Pell Grant and maintain academic excellence by retaining their SC Life or Palmetto Fellows Scholarship.

Scholarship applications for the 2023 -24 school year will open Oct. 10.

The portal has been updated to simplify the application process on mobile devices and email alerts will notify students of missing information to help expedite their application process. Additionally, the portal has been updated to allow for students to apply if they meet the criteria for the first time as college students, which will tailor the application to their education journey.