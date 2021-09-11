Meggie Baker remembers being in Washington when the Pentagon was hit on 9/11

FLORENCE, S.C. – Meggie Baker arrived in Washington, D.C. a few days before the plane crashed into the Pentagon on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, as a freshman at George Washington University.
On the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, Baker said she can recall that day with clarity.
“I can very clearly tell you where I was and what I did,” she said.
Baker said the university is so close to the Pentagon that they could see the smoke from a window on the fifth floor of the student center after the attack.
“GW is a few blocks from the White House,” Baker said.
She said people were always saying that snipers at the White House and surrounding buildings could protect the entire GW campus from their location.
When the first plane hit the Twin Towers at 8:46 a.m., Baker said, she was in her dorm room with her roommate. At first, she said, there was speculation that someone had messed up – pilot error.
Shortly thereafter, Baker left her room for her freshman English class – Shakespeare’s Women in Film. It was a small class with about 20 students, she said, not a typical freshman literature class. Baker said the teacher came into the classroom and announced that a second plane had hit the Twin Towers in New York.
“I very distinctly remember a girl in class very nervous and upset,” Baker said. “She had family there.”
After about 10 or 15 minutes in class, Baker said, they were told that the Pentagon had been breached, to get their stuff together and walk out of the library where the class was being held in the basement.
Baker said no one seemed to know what was going on or what to do. She said someone said you could see the smoke from the fifth floor of the student center. Baker said she and a bunch of students went over to see.
“I was just 18 and still a little fearless,” she said.
She said the anxiety came later.
“We couldn’t go back to our freshman dorm, we couldn’t make any phone calls out,” she said. Before school officials came out and told them to go back to their dorms, Baker said they just walked around campus.
Baker said a good friend from Florence who had attended Trinity Collegiate School (then Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School) with her was also at GW. She said their parents, guidance counselor and principal from Trinity were all calling, trying to contact them.
Classes were canceled. Baker said she went back to her dorm and watched what had and was unfolding on the news.
Baker was also a dancer with The Washington Ballet. She said it shut down, too.
Baker said everyone who could get out of D.C. left, but the students had to stay.
“We could see the snipers from the tops of the buildings,” she said.
Baker said that by the end of the day they heard about the plane going down in Pennsylvania. She said there was a strong contingency of students at GW from the New York and New Jersey area.
“Classes resumed a couple of days later,” she said.
Baker said counselors were available, but she doesn’t remember friends who were vocal about their fears.
Growing up in Florence, Baker said, she never had to worry about anything like this happening. She said this was her first time living in a metropolitan environment.
For the first time, she thought about the ramifications. Her life was different now. Baker said she compared it to the way we handle snow, and how they deal with it in the north. She said they are prepared and we are not. She wasn’t prepared.
“I remember thinking I’m in a big city where things like this can happen and did happen,” Baker said. “I loved D.C. and G.W.
“I know now I was anxious. It was very scary. We didn’t have Facebook to find out what had happened. It wasn’t in existence.”
Baker said she wonders what it would have been like had there been Facebook and other social media platforms that day.
Due to the school’s close proximity to the Pentagon and the White House, Baker said, it was informed rather quickly when something was going on in the area, but for this attack there wasn’t any time.
Baker said the president of the school often told the story that he was supposed to be at a meeting at the Pentagon that day but decided not to attend.
Baker said it was a while before they were able to see the site of the hit. She said once things opened back up, security was very tight.
She said they even had to carry their school ID badges with them to get in buildings.
The first time she went home from school, Baker said she wasn’t getting on a plane.
Bake said it was nearly a year before she would take a plane home after the 9/11 attack.
“I took Amtrak,” Baker said.
Baker said she saw lots of friends at Union Station.
“The first time I took a plane was freshman spring break to Mexico,” she said.
Baker graduated from George Washington University and returned to South Carolina to USC Law School.