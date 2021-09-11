Meggie Baker remembers being in Washington when the Pentagon was hit on 9/11

“I very distinctly remember a girl in class very nervous and upset,” Baker said. “She had family there.”

After about 10 or 15 minutes in class, Baker said, they were told that the Pentagon had been breached, to get their stuff together and walk out of the library where the class was being held in the basement.

Baker said no one seemed to know what was going on or what to do. She said someone said you could see the smoke from the fifth floor of the student center. Baker said she and a bunch of students went over to see.

“I was just 18 and still a little fearless,” she said.

She said the anxiety came later.

“We couldn’t go back to our freshman dorm, we couldn’t make any phone calls out,” she said. Before school officials came out and told them to go back to their dorms, Baker said they just walked around campus.

Baker said a good friend from Florence who had attended Trinity Collegiate School (then Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School) with her was also at GW. She said their parents, guidance counselor and principal from Trinity were all calling, trying to contact them.

Classes were canceled. Baker said she went back to her dorm and watched what had and was unfolding on the news.