Melissa Jordan named All Saints director of admissions

FLORENCE, S.C. – A new face will lead the admissions office of All Saints Episcopal Day School.

The school announced Thursday that Melissa Jordan would succeed Beth Hopewell, the retiring director of admissions.

“I have great admiration for the All Saints’ mission and have witnessed firsthand how the school builds strong foundations for all students,” Jordan said. “I love this school community and am filled with excitement for the upcoming school year."

Head of School Evan Powell said Jordan is passionate about the school and its mission of providing an "excellent academic program embedded with social and spiritual growth and development.”

“Melissa’s intellect, integrity, and kindness will extend our school family, our relationships, and our recruitment efforts," Associate Head of School Ashley Stokes said. "She exudes tremendous energy, joy, and enthusiasm for the work ahead.”