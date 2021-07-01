 Skip to main content
Melissa Jordan named All Saints director of admissions
Melissa Jordan

Melissa Jordan has been named director of admissions at All Saints Episcopal Day School.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – A new face will lead the admissions office of All Saints Episcopal Day School. 

The school announced Thursday that Melissa Jordan would succeed Beth Hopewell, the retiring director of admissions. 

“I have great admiration for the All Saints’ mission and have witnessed firsthand how the school builds strong foundations for all students,” Jordan said. “I love this school community and am filled with excitement for the upcoming school year." 

Head of School Evan Powell said Jordan is passionate about the school and its mission of providing an "excellent academic program embedded with social and spiritual growth and development.”

 “Melissa’s intellect, integrity, and kindness will extend our school family, our relationships, and our recruitment efforts," Associate Head of School Ashley Stokes said. "She exudes tremendous energy, joy, and enthusiasm for the work ahead.”

Jordan joined the school in January to serve as a communications and marketing assistant. She is a resident of Florence, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and has more than 10 years of experience in sales and marketing, customer relations, event planning, and project management. Jordan and her husband, John, have two children at the school. 

 “The faculty and staff are committed to each child’s development and growth, and we are confident in the school’s leadership and direction for which they are leading All Saints’ in balancing tradition and innovation,” she said.

