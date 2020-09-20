Melissa Watson is moving to the Seventh Congressional District

She is registered to vote at this address, according to records of the South Carolina Elections Commission.

Watson also confirmed that she is a teacher at a Charleston County high school.

She is listed as a teacher in the social studies department on the website of West Ashley High School.

On Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, Watson appeared in a news story for WCIV in Charleston in which she described her life working as an English teacher and a waitress to be able to afford to live in the Lowcountry.

"I have a bachelor's degree, a master’s degree, I’m a dissertation away from my doctorate," Watson said in the segment. "Teachers are not asking for $80,000 a year; they’re just asking not to have to work more in a separate job, so they can work more with their students."

On her campaign website, Watson also says she has graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees and is completing her doctorate.

Watson is listed as a graduate of the College of Charleston and The Citadel on Ballotopedia.

"I have two kids. I’m divorced, but it's not fair to choose between loving what you do and whether you’re going to wait tables full time," Watson continued to say in the segment.