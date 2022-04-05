Melton was dedicated to making plants, people grow

DARLINGTON – If there ever was a man dedicated to making plants grow it would have been Anthony “Tony” Melton, Clemson Cooperative Extension horticulture agent for more than 40 years.

Melton, 64, of Darlington, died on Sunday.

He was often heard saying, “If you find a job that you love, you will never work a day in your life”.

Melton found his calling, his passion, and his reason for getting up in the morning.

He loved people and gave his life to helping people of South Carolina, especially those with issues about growing plants and flowers.

“Melton was very dedicated to helping people with gardening and farming issues,” said Kemp McLeod, owner of McLeod Farms in McBee, and a friend of Melton’s. “He was a faithful church-goer. He really dedicated his life to making things grow. He was an outstanding person.”

His presence was felt by many; he will be missed by those whose lives he touched.

At his retirement celebration Dr. Tom Dobbins, head of Clemson Extension Service, said, “It doesn’t matter if Tony is talking to a homeowner who has one little rose bush, Tony Melton makes them feel just as important as if he’s talking with Kemp McLeod who owns a multimillion dollar farming operation.”

McLeod said all of his life Melton got up early, got home late and went to church on Sunday. Melton was always thinking ahead, McLeod said he visited his farm often and would tell him what to look for, what problems might arise.

“He was very meticulous looking ahead for problems,” McLeod said. “He was very knowledgeable, very practical at getting the job done. He was a good plant person. As far as horticulture knowledge, he was an outstanding individual.”

McLeod said Melton was not a “show horse.” He was in the arena, out in the field, boots on the ground every week.

A native of McBee, Melton earned his bachelor's of science and master's of science degrees in horticulture from Clemson University.

He began his career with Clemson Cooperative Extension in 1989.

Melton was a familiar face on SCETV’s “Making it Grow,” a program about gardening. He took questions from callers to the show and answered their gardening questions. He was also involved in fruit and vegetable research for growers at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center on Pocket Road in Darlington County. He had been working on a heat-tolerant butter bean for which he was awarded a Specialty Block Grant.

Melton received numerous honors in his lifetime, including The Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, recognizing individuals for their extraordinary achievements, service and contributions to the state presented only to natives or residents of the state, the Distinguished Public Service Award from the Clemson Alumni Association, the County Agent of the Year from the S.C. Beekeeper Association and the Distinguished Service Award from the S.C. Association of County Agricultural Agents.

Melton wrote a weekly column that appeared in the Morning News.

In his December 20, 2020, column Melton, announced that he had stage 4 non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.

Melton said, “This is a blessing in itself. I know I am dying and can take advantage of the time I have left (including having some fun) while many folks — Just Up and Die. Remember, the ‘God of the Mountain is the God of the Valley.’”

A public servant

A former colleague of Melton’s, Terasa M. Lott, state coordinator of South Carolina's Master Gardner program, Cooperative Extension Clemson University, said, “I feel so lucky to have started my career with Clemson Extension in the Florence Extension Office (Tony’s home office). While eavesdropping generally has a negative connotation, I tried to listen to Tony’s conversations in an effort to soak up the advice, lessons, and wisdom he shared with clients. I will forever be grateful for Tony’s guidance and mentorship. He was kind, generous, industrious, smart, and had a great sense of humor. Tony was a model Extension Agent and truly embodied the spirit of a public servant.”

She said Melton was “a remarkable man that touched many lives. He leaves a lasting legacy.”

Melton excelled at making connections and being the person to disseminate information and passing it on to others, whether they are a farmer, researcher, homeowner, landscapers or gardener.

Melton had been both a farmer and a researcher. But more than that, he was a father and a friend.

A son’s recollections

“The earliest memories I have of Dad were growing up in Pendleton,” said his son, Ty Melton. “We lived in a home in the middle of a cattle farm. We actually lived right beside Danny Ford during his time at Clemson University. I remember one time getting woke up in the middle of the night with Dad running out of the house because somebody was ‘breaking into the tractor shed’. As the story unfolded it was Danny Ford working on his side of the farm well into the night. As I child I would go to the ‘Bottoms’ at the university to turn off the irrigation systems. Of course this was the time before automation being readily available to the average individual so it all had to be done manually. Now that I am recollecting this, it could be that he just forgot to turn it off before he left, but we will leave the story as is because it was time spent together regardless. We would repeat this multiple times a week during peak growing seasons and sometimes the trip would include getting ice cream on the way back home …

“Dad started to dabble in woodworking in the years before I started school. He made an enormous bookshelf one time that we kept for many years to hold all of his college books and also his horticulture books. It probably wasn’t as big as I remember, but nonetheless, I remember proudly saying my dad made this. He also made a rocking horse with my name carved into it with a router right in the seat area. I still have this in my possession now, which I wish was the case for many other things.”

A sister arrives

“When my sister came along in 1987 things got a little hectic. She was supposed to be born in December, and she decided to make her appearance in October. I didn’t get to go into the hospital much, but the times that I did I can remember him holding my sister Tyra. He was a bear of a man at that time and with her being so small his hand was bigger than her body as I remember it. He would have to wear a hospital gown over his clothes to go in the unit she was in … He would refer to her as the ‘Million Dollar Baby’ very often.

Home to McBee

Ty said they moved to McBee in 1989 on his dad’s family land that he grew up on. He moved us there to take a job with Clemson Extension Service. He spent many hours holding meetings and giving classes on top of his regular job. He was teaching Master Gardeners Classes for different areas.

“I remember going to the fair multiple times to see the exhibits he had put together, and he was so proud of them,” Ty said. “I didn’t realize then how many hours he was putting into helping other people at that time. His whole life seemed to revolve around helping people.”

Ty said people often referred to his dad having the ‘Heart of a Servant’.

“I remember him telling me many times ‘If you find a job that you love then you will never work a day in your life,’ Ty said. “That seemed like the corniest thing I had ever heard, because I didn’t understand it that time. It ranked right up there with his remarks on my big feet as a child.”

His dad would say, “You have a big understanding, but it’s a long way from your head”.

Ty said his father took him to visit many farms throughout the years, but at the time, he didn’t catch how his father would light up when he walked into a field. That would come until years later.

“But I knew there was something different when he did,” Ty said. “In a field was his happy place. My sister and I both realized this later in life. He would talk about how he had helped a farmer or homeowner fix issues like I knew what he was talking about, I had no idea what he was talking about but maybe that was his safe space to gloat a little as he didn’t do it in public. He wasn’t one to stay inside or stay at home for that matter as he was always on the go. He continued as long as he could up until the end of the story. He was up before the sun most days and probably just looking for something to eat as you will hear in others recollection of him. If you couldn’t find him, then look for the food. He was either already at the food or on the way there.”

Ty said his dad taught him how to drive on the farm, but it was on a tractor and not a car.

“He also taught me how to pick water melons at Triple R farms in Florence and how to make sure I didn’t pick any green ones” Ty recalls.

“There are countless other stories that I could share, but I will skip to the end of the story,” Ty said.

“Dad loved to work, and the day he turned in his work cell phone was the day we knew the end was near. He loved to help people, and he absolutely loved his job.”

In the end

Ty said he now understands what his father was telling him when he said “if you find a job that you love, you will never work a day in your life”. Ty said his father “woke up every morning wanting to help someone. The dedication he had to the agriculture world was something to be admired along with the amount of knowledge he had in that area. He loved Clemson University and the people of South Carolina. I have heard him say many times he was blessed greatly to be a part of what he was, and he worked for the people of South Carolina and not Clemson University. Dad didn’t want to be a bother to other people, and he kept his humbleness until the end. He told my sister that he didn’t want to have a funeral. When I got to his house I asked him why, and his response was he didn’t want to be a bother to people. After we talked a little more he said he didn’t want people to take off work to come because people need to work. Well I told him there is a solution to that and a weekend funeral would keep the majority of the people at work throughout the week.”

Ty said his dad said “well if that’s the case lets have one”.

Melton was preceded in death by his parents, and by a sister and brother-in-law, Ann (Don) Sowell.

Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Mitzi Lucas Melton; son, Ty (Michelle) Melton and daughter, Kimber Melton; daughter, Jordi (Ernie) Breiner and children, Stella, Anna, Carolina, and Finlee; daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Lindley and children, Payton, Reislyn, and Bristow; daughter, Tyra (Justin) Galloway and children, Emma and Jace; daughter, Carrie (Jared) Rogers and children, Fischer, and Millie Jayne; brothers, Wayne (Beth) Melton, Don (Mary Kay) Melton, Mack Melton, and Vernon (Patricia) Melton; sisters, Arlene (Jackie) McCaskill, Edna Jean O’Neal, and Marie (Steven) Butler.

