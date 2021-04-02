Membership on the rise at Florence Chamber of Commerce

Lavrinc said membership is $250 a year for small businesses, and the base rate for larger businesses is $400 a year.

During the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, Lavrinc said, the chamber kept its members abreast of PPE information and types of assistance available to businesses and how to apply for it.

“We are advocates for our members,” Lavrinc said.

Benefits to being a chamber member include numerous chamber-sponsored events and workshops during the year, including Business After Hours, where the host business gets to promote his or her business in-house and attendees have the opportunity to network. There is an annual Outlook Luncheon where the Small Business Person of the Year award is given out.

Lavrinc said he refers to this time as post-COVID and thinks people are ready to get out, get involved and let people know about their business.

“People are willing and wanting to get out,” Lavrinc said. “One thing I am seeing is that people are willing to get involved, and the more they get involved the more they get the word out about their business.”