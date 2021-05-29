Memorial Day events, though smaller, return to Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. − A Memorial Day ceremony returned Saturday to Florence National Cemetery, though it was much reduced by COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was scrapped in its entirety in 2020 to prevent it from becoming a spreading event for COVID-19.

Thursday most of those restrictions were lifted.

Rather than the hordes of scouts and motorcycle club members who have traditionally turned out to place flags at all of the cemetery's graves, a hand full of groups − many family members − made their way through undecorated areas of the cemetery and placed flags as they went.

Much of the cemetery has been flagged by grounds crew members throughout the week leading up to Saturday.

Rather than a brief ceremony to launch the flagging, participants were just told to be there at 9:30 a.m. and to get flags from pre-positioned plastic crates.

There was no lunch served at the end of the event, and Monday's traditional Memorial Day ceremony happened Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with about 40 people around the rostrum in the old section of the cemetery.