Memorial Day tribute returns after COVID hiatus

FLORENCE, S.C. — Memorial Day ceremonies will return to Florence National Cemetery with a bang May 30 after two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Colors will be presented by the 3rd New Hampshire Co. C and the Charles Devens Jr. Camp Number 10 Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Reenactors.

Harts Battery, commanded by Matthew Locke, and the B Battery 1st U.S. Artillery Reenactors, commanded by Larry Metcalf, will be present in appropriate attire and fire their Civil War era cannons.

Pastor Jarvis Woodberry of Jackson and McGill Funeral Home will perform the National Anthem.

The invocation will be given by Dr. Michael Crawford, First Baptist Church of Florence.

Prior to entering the clergy, Crawford served over 20 years in U.S. Army earning Jump Wings, Pathfinder Badge and Drill Sergeant Badge.

The keynote address will be delivered by Florence native and Francis Marion University graduate Col. Christopher Hyman.

During his 30 years of service, Hyman has served in a variety of positions as an enlisted soldier and officer, including command at platoon, company, and battalion level.

He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he earned the Bronze Star, as well as training events in Romania, Germany, and Jordan. Hyman graduated from the U.S. Army Senior Service College.

“The Memorial Day Ceremony has had many strong speakers over the years, and 2022 is no exception. And, Col. Hyman is a local which makes it even better,” said Ret. Col. Barry Wingard, veterans advocate.

“It has been over two years since Florence was able to pay tribute to our veterans killed while serving and show support to their families. I hope we can return this year to the big events of the past with several hundred people in attendance,” said Wingard.

The ceremony will take place in the new section of the cemetery, parking will be at the adjacent Pee Dee Center. Seating is limited but attendees can bring their own chairs.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

The Saturday before Memorial day, May 28, will be the day community members gather to place flags at the graves of those buried in the cemetery. That will start at 9:30 a.m. in the new portion. Volunteers, many of them Scouts, usually get the task accomplished in 45 minutes — both the new side and the historic side.