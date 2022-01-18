Memories of hungry children inspire family to volunteer for Help 4 Kids

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jim, Sherry and David Taylor got involved with Help 4 Kids when Sherry, then a teacher at Savannah Grove Elementary School, noticed bags gathered around the office.
"I was a teacher .., and I went up to the office and they had all these bags there ... and then somebody told me what they were," Sherry said last week as the nonprofit group prepared for its annual Vienna sausage drive. "I said, well, that's what I want to do when I retire."
Help 4 Kids annually conducts a Vienna sausage drive during the third week of January, which is known as Childhood Hunger Awareness Week.
Sherry said she was inspired to join the program around eight years ago because she had some students who she worried about getting something to eat over the weekend, which is what the organization's bags provide.
Jim joined a couple of years later. David, their son, has an abnormality in his 12th chromosome that causes problems with growth and learning.
"Some of them [the bags] are feeding more than those kids," Jim said. "They're splitting them up in the family."
Sherry said that teachers for years have been providing for children who may not get the chance to eat at home and arrive too late for the school's breakfast meals. She added that once school ends for the week, some children are on their own to find food until that Monday meal.
"On the weekends, it's pretty tough on some of these kids," Jim said.
Jim added that the bags donated by Help 4 Kids can help make it easier for parents or siblings trying to get their children or siblings to sleep and teachers trying to teach the children.
He currently serves as the warehouse coordinator.
"I like this because nobody gets paid," Jim added. "It's all volunteer."
Sherry credited President Diane Welsh and others for improving the system the organization uses.
Food donations can be dropped from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the CSP Insurance Services Building at 2414 Hoffmeyer Road. For large donation or to schedule a pickup, call 843-580-4111.
For more information, visit help4kidsflorence.org.