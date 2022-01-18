Memories of hungry children inspire family to volunteer for Help 4 Kids

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jim, Sherry and David Taylor got involved with Help 4 Kids when Sherry, then a teacher at Savannah Grove Elementary School, noticed bags gathered around the office.

"I was a teacher .., and I went up to the office and they had all these bags there ... and then somebody told me what they were," Sherry said last week as the nonprofit group prepared for its annual Vienna sausage drive. "I said, well, that's what I want to do when I retire."

Help 4 Kids annually conducts a Vienna sausage drive during the third week of January, which is known as Childhood Hunger Awareness Week.

Sherry said she was inspired to join the program around eight years ago because she had some students who she worried about getting something to eat over the weekend, which is what the organization's bags provide.

Jim joined a couple of years later. David, their son, has an abnormality in his 12th chromosome that causes problems with growth and learning.

"Some of them [the bags] are feeding more than those kids," Jim said. "They're splitting them up in the family."