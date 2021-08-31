Memories of Terrence Carraway are that of a hero

FLORENCE, S.C. – Allison Carraway’s eyes were fixed upon her husband’s photo. It exudes confidence, charisma.
One look at that smile and it’s easy to see how she fell for him when he first introduced himself.
“He said, ‘You probably know me; I’m pretty popular around here. My name is Terrence Carraway.’” She recalled. “And he said it so cocky.”
Taken aback, yet amused at the same time, Allison countered, “Well, you must not be THAT popular because I don’t know you.”
That was the beginning.
Soon, they did grow to know each other, love each other, and become married for 29 years. They had a son. They built a life, one that they hoped would become even better once he retired as a sergeant from a 30-year career with the Florence City Police Department.
While fixed upon his photo, Allison heard stories of how Terrence looked after the well-being of so many other youth in the community, beside their son, Terrence Rashad. There was one poignant story that she even forgot about how they helped even more.
“One of the speakers even mentioned something about him and his girlfriend getting married at the courthouse, and me and Terrence were witnesses,” Allison said. “They didn’t have any rings, so Terrence and I gave them our rings to use at the ceremony. Meanwhile, I just happened to be holding his dog tags and wedding band in my hand when he mentioned that memory.”
That day in the Florence Center, at his funeral, Terrence’s dog tags and wedding band, long with those memories, were all Allison had. On Oct. 3, 2018, he was killed while authorities went to a home on the outskirts of Florence to serve a search warrant. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner died a few weeks later from injuries sustained in the attack, and five other officers were also injured.
One of the ways Carraway’s legacy lives on is through the third annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K, presented by Brown’s RV Superstore, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Darlington Raceway. Carraway, who played football at Mayo and Livingstone College, also served as a football coach with Darlington middle and high schools from 2005-11. He had also had begun officiating SCISA football games.
A passion for people
Sports was one of Terrence’s passions. And of course, he turned it into a mode of service.
Carraway, who served for 23 years in the Air Force Reserve, had found out about a police opening through a relative.
“He tested for it and tested well, but he had to think about it,” Allison recalled. “Then, he said, ‘I could do this.’ He had high dreams, doing anything and everything. He said he could be an astronaut and actor. He always dreamed big.”
Soon enough, even Allison noticed this was a natural fit for Terrence.
“He did have a lot of training to go through, but he always excelled in the training,” she said. “I could just tell, in a matter of months, that the job was destined for him.”
Rashad was sure excited. When his fourth-grade class had an assignment of following a parent to work and writing about it, following Terrence was a no-brainer.
“My dad was always known as the best dressed,” Rashad recalled. “He could dress cool; he was dynamite. We both dressed up as ‘Shaft’ that day I went with him. We had the jacket, with the coat, and the fedora hat and shades and suit, the whole nine yards.”
While Rashad dressed like his father, he began to see on the job what his father was really about, as he was working as a detective at the time.
“I got to see how people on the street respected my dad,” Rashad said. “It was a fear, but respect at the same time. We were just patrolling, and I think we were on our way to get something to eat, and he saw a lady he knew had multiple warrants, and he needed to arrest her.
“He could have just taken her in and locked her up. But he stopped, looked at her and she had her head down. He said, ‘Don’t run. You’ll just make it bad on yourself. Come to my office at 3 and I’ll see if I can help. Then she came to the office, explaining her side, and he heard her problems with things like prostitution and substance abuse. He helped her as best he could. If she could say it today, I’m sure she would probably say he helped save her.”
Terrence’s day also helped Rashad win a local newspaper contest for best “follow-your-parent-to-work” story. It wasn’t even close.
“He was my best friend; we were really close,” Rashad said. “We did a lot together. We were into Marvel comics and superhero stuff, as well as Dragon Ball Z. He really was the greatest dad, ever.”
Carraway eventually became sergeant. All the while, he could still bring a party with his karaoke singing, belting out Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”
“That was sort of a release for him,” Allison said.
Ready to retire
After 30 years of service in a police role, what appeared even more wonderful to Terrence was retirement – a decision he made the final week of September 2018.
“He was eligible to retire probably two years prior,” Allison said. “I didn’t bother him with it. I realized he had to make the decision on his own, whether he wanted to retire or not. He wanted to stay busy, though, so he was officiating football, and he wanted to work in the federal building in Florence after that. I was filling out the application for that job for him – because, of course, he said he couldn’t find the web page. That was typical of him; he just wanted me to do the application.”
On the morning of Oct. 3, 2018, Allison had a regular checkup at the doctor’s appointment, and Terrence had already gone to work.
“Terrence cared so much for his family. If you ever heard the phrase, ‘Ride or die,’ that’s what he was,” Allison said. “He had to be in contact with you throughout the day. It would be a phone call or a text; he had to know you were OK and had to know how you were doing. If you weren’t able to call him back, he’d try to find you – especially, me.”
It just so happened Allison left her cell phone in the house while going to the doctor’s office.
“He couldn’t get in contact with me. I got home around 11 a.m., and I had gotten some lunch because I was tired, because I had gotten up so early,” Allison said. “I got back, and his car was in the yard. And I was like, ‘OK, I know what this is about.’ Before I got out of my car, he came to the door and asked, ‘Where have you been?’”
Allison’s response, trying to lighten the mood: “Oh, you missed me, huh?”
Before long, Terrence had to return to work.
“Next time, keep your cell phone on you,” she recalled him saying. “You know there are crazy people out there. You know what I do.”
Unthinkable tragedy
Later that day, Allison was told there was a shooting, and Terrence might have been shot.
At first, Allison didn’t think, even if Terrence was shot, that it would be anything serious.
“I’m thinking maybe an arm or leg, because Terrence is Superman. He can make it through anything,” Allison said.
Rashad thought the same.
“I was thinking maybe he might have gotten grazed or hit in the arm, the leg or the foot – but nothing fatal,” Rashad said. “He had a bulletproof vest, so I wasn’t thinking the worst at all. I was calm, calling close family members and letting them know.
“As I was being taken to the hospital, it seemed like I was watching ‘CSI’ or watching some TV show,” she said. “it just didn’t seem real.”
They arrived at McLeod’s emergency room. There, two doctors came out and told them that Terrence had been killed.
“Everybody started crying, but I didn’t cry,” Rashad recalled. “I just stood there, staring at my mom and was just really like, ‘What? There ain’t no way.’ They said he didn’t make it. What happened? What’s going on? How do you just say he didn’t make it?”
Allison did not want to be at the hospital anymore.
“At that point, I left the hospital," Allison said. "I was angry. All my emotions were rolling."
A hero is mourned
Then came the funeral, an outpouring of grief and support from well beyond South Carolina.
“I haven’t been able to watch the funeral yet in its entirety” Allison said. “I had never told my son that. It’s very emotional. The outpouring of the people, everything was so fast and hectic, with the planning and things of that sort.”
But there was that photo of Terrence that she focused on at the funeral, and that was a solace to Allison – for as long as it could.
Then came the End of Watch call.
“That was just gut-wrenching,” she said.
A legacy lives on
The grief will always be there, but the resolve in keeping Terrence’s legacy alive is strong. The Carraway family established the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to continue to keep Sgt. Carraway’s legacy alive by engaging service, stewardship to the community and first responders. Allison has been working on one major project, the SC Fallen Officers Memorial in honor of the late Sgt. Terrence Carraway located on the corner of Main Street and D Avenue in Darlington, Carraway’s hometown.
Proceeds from Thursday’s 5K will benefit the foundation, and Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp, who never got to meet Terrence, was eager to do whatever he could to help the foundation.
“It’s very meaningful,” Tharp said. “I know a lot of people who knew Terrence very well. I certainly got to know Allison very well. What happened that day was a tragedy. And since I’ve been in Darlington, it’s the biggest tragedy that we’ve had here in this area.
“He was a Darlington native, a Darlington son,” Tharp added. “He was a lot of things coaching for young people. ... Everybody I talked to in law enforcement had a world of respect for him.
“It’s important for us to do what we can to support his foundation and support his legacy. We hope to keep building this event and tie it into our Labor Day weekend and let it keep being an annual event. I definitely think it’s a good tie-in.”
Whatever it takes to keep Terrence Carraway’s legacy alive, that’s what his family will do.
“I want him to be remembered as a hero, a man who gave his life to save others,” Rashad said. “He was a man, a selfless man. Not many people would say they would do that. If I could talk to my dad in person now, he would not hesitate to say he would do it again. I KNOW he would.
“Every time when they see his face or hear his name, I want people to not just say, ‘That’s the cop who got shot in Florence,’ I want people to be like, ‘No, that’s the hero that gave his life up for his brothers and sisters.’”
Allison is right there, along with him.
“It’s not a matter of what I want Terrence’s legacy to be, it’s what it just HAS to be,” she said. “He has done so much; I can’t see it not being remembered. So, it is my soul’s desire to ensure that his name will not be forgotten. His deeds speak for themselves; there are so many people who knew him who also won’t allow his memory to go away.
“As time passes, I sometimes get angry and frustrated, because I may forget a little something here and there, but I try to keep the memories fresh,” Allison added. “But we have a lot of pictures and people who I’ve never met still coming up to me and telling me stories of things he did for them that I never knew.”
Doing things for other people is what Terrence felt he was called to do.
“He just helped. That was his gift,” Allison said. “His gift was service.”