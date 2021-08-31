Memories of Terrence Carraway are that of a hero

Soon enough, even Allison noticed this was a natural fit for Terrence.

“He did have a lot of training to go through, but he always excelled in the training,” she said. “I could just tell, in a matter of months, that the job was destined for him.”

Rashad was sure excited. When his fourth-grade class had an assignment of following a parent to work and writing about it, following Terrence was a no-brainer.

“My dad was always known as the best dressed,” Rashad recalled. “He could dress cool; he was dynamite. We both dressed up as ‘Shaft’ that day I went with him. We had the jacket, with the coat, and the fedora hat and shades and suit, the whole nine yards.”

While Rashad dressed like his father, he began to see on the job what his father was really about, as he was working as a detective at the time.

“I got to see how people on the street respected my dad,” Rashad said. “It was a fear, but respect at the same time. We were just patrolling, and I think we were on our way to get something to eat, and he saw a lady he knew had multiple warrants, and he needed to arrest her.