Mercy Medicine Free Clinic accepting Marion County patients

MARION, S.C. The Mercy Medicine Free Clinic located in downtown Florence is now accepting patients from Marion County due to the closure of the Helping Hands Free Clinic located in Marion and Mullins.

The requirements to become a patient of Mercy Medicine are to be a resident of Florence, Williamsburg, and Marion Counties, do not have or qualify for any health insurance to include Medicaid, have an income no greater than 200 percent of the federal poverty threshold and be between the ages of 18-64.

Once a patient is accepted by Mercy Medicine all medical and dental services are free and include prescribed medications.

Applications to become a Mercy patient are accepted on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. at the clinic location at 500 S. Coit Street.

For any questions potential patients are asked to call the clinic during normal business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Monday-Thursday, and on Fridays from 8:30 am. To 12:30 p.m. at 843-667-9947. Information is also available on the clinic’s website, www.mercymedicine.org and on Mercy’s Facebook page.

The Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, a Christ-based organization, has been in existence since 1994 and serves the indigent, underserved, and prison-released population of the Pee Dee area. It is supported financially by grants and donations from generous individuals and corporations. Mercy is one of 39 free clinics in operation in South Carolina and only one of five that has dental services.