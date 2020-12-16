Mercy Medicine Free Clinic proud of its dental program

FLORENCE – More than 25 years after the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic was founded, three volunteer dentists and a referral network of seven local dentists and one oral surgeon continue to serve the Pee Dee area.

Dental services were added in 2005 when recognized as a vital need for many people unable to afford basic dental care. Last year, the clinic scheduled 290 dental visits with an additional 400 patient visits treated off-site by dental specialists, providing nearly $140,000 worth of oral health services. Dental care at the clinic consists primarily of treatment for pain and infection, including extractions, as well as restorations (fillings) and preparation for dentures and partials.

“We are very proud of our dental program,” said Wayne Jackson, the executive director of Mercy Medicine Free Clinic. “Last year, we increased our dental patients by 50 percent. Not only do we restore physical dental health, we restore our patients’ dignity. They now have the confidence to apply for jobs and accept interviews.”